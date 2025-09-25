Cross Country in Tallahassee for FSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is on the road for the third regular season meet of the year as they travel to Florida State for their annual invitational hosted at Apalachee Regional Park.

Friday, September 26th | Apalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee, Fla.

Men’s 8K | 6:40 a.m. CT | Course Map

Women’s 5K | 7:20 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results | Live Stream | Meet Information

The third meet of the Tiger season is set to start with the men’s 8k at 6:40 a.m. CT on Friday, and will close with the women’s 5k at 7:20 a.m. This weekend’s meet will be live streamed on YouTube here.

At the FSU Invitational a year ago, LSU finished first on the women’s side (17 points) and second on the men’s side (49 pts).

Senior Lorena Rangel Batres took the individual win with a time of 16:55.4. Two scorers from last year’s team, Ella Chesnut and Yuya Sawada, will return to the course in hopes to improve on their third and fifth-place finishes.

The men’s team returns four of the scorers from last year’s invitational in Florida, including Emedy Kiplimo who took the individual win with a time of 24:31.5

A total of 40 schools will be competing at this week’s invitational. A few of the teams joining FSU and LSU at the meet will be Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Florida Atlantic, FIU, North Florida and South Florida.

Both the men’s and women’s cross-country teams are fresh off of dominant wins at the LSU Invitational.

The women took the team win with a point total of 17, placing seven Tigers in the top 10 on the way to victory. Freshman Edna Chepkemoi got the individual win in her first cross-country meet with the Tigers, clocking 9:54.70 in the 3k split of her relay.

On the men’s side, LSU finished first with a point total of 16 with five men finishing in the top-10 individually. Emedy Kiplimo finished first for the Tigers and second overall to an unattached racer with his 4k-split time of 12:09.90.

