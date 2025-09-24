Soccer Continues SEC Road Slate Against Auburn on Thursday

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU Soccer team (5-5-1, 0-2-1 SEC) continues their conference road slate against Auburn (5-2-3, 1-0-2 SEC) on Thursday, September 25 at 6 p.m. CT inside the Auburn Soccer Complex.

Thursday’s battle of the Tigers will be broadcast live on SEC Network with Mike Watts and Jill Loyden on the call. Live stats and streaming of the match can be found here.

The Matchup

Auburn leads the all-time series over LSU with a 22-9-5 record. They are also 12-1-2 when facing LSU on their home pitch. The last time LSU won in Auburn was in 2009.

The last time the two programs met was at the 2024 SEC Tournament, when LSU upset Auburn in the tournament and came out on top with a 2-1 win.



Auburn sits at No. 8 in the conference standings currently with their 1-0-2 record. They have scored 19 goals on the year, with Erin Flurey owning seven of those, 88 shots on target, six shutouts and have only allowed five goals. They are 4-1-1 at home this year as they will look to defend their home pitch on Thursday night.



In the conference rankings, Auburn sits at No. 3 in shots (191), No. 8 in goals (19), No. 4 in assists (22) and No. 5 in goals allowed (5).

Last Time On The Pitch



The Tigers fell to No. 5 Tennessee by a final score of 2-1 last Sunday afternoon in Regal Soccer Stadium. Tennessee took the win in their SEC home opener thanks to goals from Leah Klurman and Kate Runyon. Tiger forward Ida Hermannsdottir got on the scoreline for LSU on the day.

The Tigers controlled possession to begin the game, creating multiple opportunities that didn’t come to head in front of the goal. Forwards Morgan Witza and Ava Galligan found open space in front the box and sent in crosses that didn’t find feet.

Tennessee opened the scoring on the day in the 32nd minute as Leah Klurman struck the ball from distance to the upper right 90 and just past LSU keeper Scheving. The Tigers attempted to equalize in the remaining minutes of the first half, but were unlucky and entered the second half trailing 1-0.

Amy Smith and Ava Galligan tallied shots for the Tiger offense in the first half while Scheving recorded one save in the first 45 minutes for the LSU defense. Senior centerback Jazmin Ferguson also held down the defense, making crucial plays to help keep Tennessee’s lead to one.

Ida Hermannsdottir came out hot in the second half looking for the equalizer for LSU. She took a strong chance in the 62nd minute inside the box that just went high.

Tennessee extended their lead to 2-0 in the 66th minute on a goal from Kate Runyon. Runyon got stuck in traffic against three Tiger defenders, but was able to find a touch on a deflected ball that got past Scheving.

Hermannsdottir was able to cut the Tennessee lead in the 70th minute thanks to a foul on Sariyah Bailey in the box that led to a penalty kick. The senior forward delivered to put LSU on the board and make the score 2-1 on the day. The goal was her sixth straight successful penalty kick of her career, also marking her fourth goal of the year and 23rd of her career.

The Tigers continued to fight for the equalizer, with Gabbi Ceballos, Bailey and Hermannsdottir all creating chances. Hermannsdottir took a free kick at the top of the box that Tennessee keeper Cayden Norris just got a hand on to stop the shot.



LSU defender Jocelyn Ollivierre also took a strong attempt in the 82nd minute that was saved by Norris.

Despite the Tigers strong efforts in the final minutes to equalize, they ultimately came up short and Tennessee finished with their 2-1 scoreline.

The Tigers outshot the Vols in the second half 11-7 in the second half compared to 2-8 in the first half. Bailey and Hermannsdottir both finished the match with two shots on goal each, while Scheving finished the day with two saves, moving her total to 13 on the year.

Season Stats

LSU is battling to secure their first conference win of the season on Thursday. The Tigers have five wins on their resume this year, last taking down Utah on the road. The Purple & Gold squad owns wins over South Alabama, FGCU, UC Davis and a top-25 victory over No. 21 Wisconsin this year. Their win over the Badgers was the program’s first ranked victory at home since 2021.

The squad from Baton Rouge was previously receiving votes by the United Soccer Coaches Poll last week as they look to earn a spot in the national rankings.

The Tigers currently sit in the top-10 in the SEC in three categories: shots (152), saves (32), shutouts (4) and goals (19) entering tomorrow’s match.

Junior forward Ava Galligan is the Tigers leading scorer with five on the year thus far, which places her amongst the top-10 leading scorers in the SEC (T-10). Galligan scored the game winner in LSU’s match against No. 21 Wisconsin to secure the win over the nationally ranked Badgers.

Hermannsdottir, the second-highest active player in the conference with the most career goals (22), follows Galligan with four goals on the year while Morgan Witz owns two. Hermannsdottir scored on a penalty kick in the Tigers last match against No. 5 Tennessee, moving her total to six consecutive made goals from the spot.

Freshman Sariyah Bailey has been outstanding on the attack for LSU in her debut season, tallying two goals of her own this year and three assists. Jazmin Ferguson, Kelsey Major, Gabbi Ceballos, Senai Rogers and Ryann Denecour have all tallied one goal each as well.

Both Bailey and graduate transfer Makenna Dominguez lead the Tigers in assists with three each, respectively.

Senior goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian started in the first seven matches in between the posts for LSU, tallying a 1.34 goals-against average (GAA) and earning a season high 17 saves and two shutouts through six matches.

Scheving, the junior from Iceland, has earned the starting keeper position for LSU in their last four matches, earning a clean sheet in two. She owns 14 saves on the year and a GAAVG of 0.93.

Veteran center back and captain Jazmin Ferguson leads the way in minutes for LSU (964) and has started in every match this year. Seniors Jocelyn Ollivierre, Kelsey Major, and Ida Hermannsdottir are the only other Tigers to earn the start in all 11 matches for LSU thus far.

2025 Schedule Overview

The Tigers’ 18-game regular season slate features eight home matches, including five pivotal SEC contests in Baton Rouge that kicked off last Thursday against Alabama, followed by Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Florida.

The team’s “Strike Gold” theme for 2025 reflects the program’s championship aspirations as they pursue a fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. LSU has advanced to the postseason in four of Hudson’s first five years—the longest streak in program history.

The Tigers 2025 non-conference schedule was built to prepare them for the challenges of SEC play as they enter their conference stretch.

Some of LSU’s non-conference road tests included Wake Forest, Florida Gulf Coast, UCF, Utah Valley, and Utah. The Tigers will conclude the regular season in Baton Rouge with a marquee matchup against Florida on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. CT.

Postseason play begins with the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., on Nov. 2, followed by the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 14. The University of Kansas will host the 2025 Women’s College Cup at CPKC Stadium on Dec. 5 and 8.

Television Coverage

The Tigers television slate kicks off against Auburn tomorrow night and continues with broadcast matches against Missouri and Ole Miss up next.

The squad will be featured on TV twice in October with matchups against Missouri and Ole Miss. The battle of the Tigers is set for 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, October 2nd in Baton Rouge while LSU will travel to face the Rebels on Thursday, October 16th at 6 p.m. CT.

