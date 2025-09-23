LSU Gold
Stream Episode 4 of 'The Path' on LSU+

Go behind-the-scenes with The Path, recapping LSU Football's win over Southeastern to improve to 4-0, only on LSU+

+0
The Path is an exclusive behind-the-scenes docuseries following LSU Football for the 2025 season, available only on LSU Plus.

On the latest episode, the No. 3 Tigers return home to Death Valley with a heightened sense of urgency, looking to block out the narratives and play complimentary football in all phases. Get an all-access look at their preparation and celebration – from the first team meeting to the winning locker room.

Stream below and subscribe to LSU+ for exclusive, award-winning content surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Watch The Path Now Sign Up for LSU Plus

