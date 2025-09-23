SEC Announces 2026-29 Football Opponents, Locations

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football will play Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M annually beginning in 2026, the Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the league office announced opponents and sites for SEC football games for the 2026 through 2029 seasons. The new scheduling is a result of the league implementing a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026.

In the new format, each SEC school will play every other SEC school at least once every two years, and every opponent home and away over four years, making it the most fair and balanced schedule in the history of the Conference.

Under the new format, each school will play three annual opponents focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries and each team’s remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools. The SEC will continue with a single-standings, non-divisional structure.

In addition to the conference opponents, SEC teams are required to schedule at least one additional high quality non-conference contest against a team from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences or Notre Dame each season.

The SEC used the following to determine annual and rotating opponents for the next four years:

Annual Opponents

• Annual opponents were determined with consideration given to traditional rivalries, competitive fairness, geography and alignment with existing non-conference home/away commitments

• Annual opponents will be evaluated after each four-year cycle to maintain continued competitive balance

Rotating Opponents

• The remaining six conference games will come from a rotating pool of the other conference teams

• The rotating schedule is designed so that a team will play every other conference opponent at least once every two years and twice (once at home and once away) over a four-year period

Balance

• With nine conference games, eight schools will play five home games each season and eight schools will play four home games

• Home/away determination was made with the intent of providing seven home games for each school while balancing existing home/away commitments to annual non-conference rivalry games.

• To meet the scheduling priorities established by the conference and its members, the 2026 conference schedule includes cases where schools play at the same venue in back-to-back years. This has occurred in the past when the SEC has changed football scheduling formats.

The complete 2026 SEC Football Schedule to include dates of games will be announced later this year.

LSU’s 2026 home schedule will feature conference games against Texas A&M, Alabama, Mississippi State and Texas. Texas will be making its first trip to Tiger Stadium since 1953 next year. LSU will open the 2026 season against Clemson in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers will go on the road to face Arkansas, Ole Miss, Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee next season.

The following is a look at LSU’s SEC schedule from 2026-2029.

Teams in bold indicate LSU’s annual SEC opponents.

2026

Texas A&M

at Arkansas

at Ole Miss

Alabama

Mississippi State

Texas

at Auburn

at Kentucky

at Tennessee

2027

at Texas A&M

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Missouri

Vanderbilt

Oklahoma

at Florida

at Georgia

at South Carolina

2028

Texas A&M

at Arkansas

at Ole Miss

Auburn

Kentucky

Tennessee

at Alabama

at Mississippi State

at Texas

2029

at Texas A&M

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

at Missouri

at Vanderbilt

at Oklahoma