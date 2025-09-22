LSU Women's Basketball Welcome Back Event Details

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, will hold its annual Welcome Back Event on Tuesday, October 7 at 7 p.m. CT.

The event is free for all fans and media to attend in the PMAC. Doors to the Maravich Center will open at 6 p.m. CT. The annual Women’s Basketball Welcome Back Event gives fans the opportunity to meet with the players and staff on this year’s team as the season quickly approaches.

Coach Kim Mulkey will introduce her fifth team at LSU ahead of the 51st season of LSU Women’s Basketball. There will be a cash bar at the event and free food will be available for the first 500 people in attendance. LSU will also provide door prizes to a select few in attendance.

The Tigers will host two exhibition games which will be open to the public at the end of October. LSU will face Mississippi College on Oct. 23 and Langston on Oct. 30. LSU’s season opener will be Nov. 4 at home against Houston Christian.

Coach Kim Mulkey returns for her fifth season leading the Tigers after another Elite Eight run last season. LSU returns key players including First-Team All-SEC duo Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. Kailyn Gilbert, an important role player who logged impactful minutes last year, also returns to the loaded backcourt alongside sophomore Jada Richard, who will look to build on her strong freshman season. Senior Izzy Besselman also returns to this year’s squad for the final time at her hometown school.

LSU brought in a trio of transfers. The Tigers added the gem of the offseason recruiting cycle in MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina and two post players, Amiya Joyner from East Carolina and Kate Koval from Notre Dame.

LSU will put the No. 1 recruiting class on display this season with Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage, and Grace Knox. LSU’s class was unanimously ranked No. 1 across all the different recruiting services. All four signees were five-star recruits who rank as high as the top-24. LSU would add Meghan Yarnevich in May to round out the freshman class for the 2025-26 season.