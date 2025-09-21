Tiger Golfers Make First Appearance In Red Sky Classic

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team takes its game to Colorado starting Monday for its first appearance in the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colorado at the Fazio Course at the Red Sky Golf Club.

The course, will play at par 72 and 6,376 yards. The Tom Fazio design merges vistas of Vail’s Back Bowls with a variety of terrain including sage covered hills, dense forest and a lake. The Fazio team in building the design relocated more than 23,000 native plants into nurseries for re-planting throughout the course.

The Tigers, ranked No. 7 in the preseason polls, finished in sixth place in the opening Cougar Classic earlier in the month highlighted by a double digit under par round in the second round of the 54-hole event.

Sophomore Josefin Widal finished in a tie for 10th, earning her fourth career top 10 finish, while sophomore newcomer Francesca Fiorellini finished T12 with three solid scoring rounds for LSU.

Widal posted a 3-under par score of 210 in the opening event, highlighted by a 4-under 67 in the opening round, while Fiorellini finished at 2-under 211 with a low round of 69.

Both will be back in the lineup for this event along with seniors Elsa Svensson and Taylor Riley. Joining the lineup in her collegiate debut will be Ryleigh Knaub.

Knaub is from Debary, Florida and is a member of the U.S. National Junior Team and the U.S. National Developmental Program. She was part of the American team at the last junior Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup events. She is a former first-team Rolex junior All-American.

The Tiger quintet will face a big field in the three-day, 54-hole event with a total of 20 teams competing in the tournament.

Joining the Tigers for the tournament will be: Arizona, Boise State, UC-Irvine, Campbell, Charlotte, Denver, Eastern Michigan, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State, Kansas, Little Rock, Mercer, Miami, New Mexico State, UNC Asheville, Northern Arizona, Pepperdine, Sacramento State and Southern California.

The event is hosted by Lance Ringler and the staff at Golfweek.

The first round (with tee times) begins at 11 a.m. CT Monday and live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com at the red Golfweek Red Sky Classic tab.