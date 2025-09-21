Soccer Falls To No. 5 Tennessee In Knoxville, 2-1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The LSU Soccer team (5-5-1, 0-2-1 SEC) fell to No. 5 Tennessee (8-1-1, 2-1-0 SEC) by a final score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Regal Soccer Stadium.

Tennessee took the win in their SEC home opener thanks to goals from Leah Klurman and Kate Runyon. Tiger forward Ida Hermannsdottir got on the scoreline for LSU on the day.

The Tigers controlled possession to begin the game, creating multiple opportunities that didn’t come to head in front of the goal. Forwards Morgan Witza and Ava Galligan found open space in front the box and sent in crosses that didn’t find feet.

Tennessee opened the scoring on the day in the 32nd minute as Leah Klurman struck the ball from distance to the upper right 90 and just past LSU keeper Scheving. The Tigers attempted to equalize in the remaining minutes of the first half, but were unlucky and entered the second half trailing 1-0.

Amy Smith and Ava Galligan tallied shots for the Tiger offense in the first half while Scheving recorded one save in the first 45 minutes for the LSU defense. Senior centerback Jazmin Ferguson also held down the defense, making crucial plays to help keep Tennessee’s lead to one.

Ida Hermannsdottir came out hot in the second half looking for the equalizer for LSU. She took a strong chance in the 62nd minute inside the box that just went high.

Tennessee extended their lead to 2-0 in the 66th minute on a goal from Kate Runyon. Runyon got stuck in traffic against three Tiger defenders, but was able to find a touch on a deflected ball that got past Scheving.

Hermannsdottir was able to cut the Tennessee lead in the 70th minute thanks to a foul on Sariyah Bailey in the box that led to a penalty kick. The senior forward delivered to put LSU on the board and make the score 2-1 on the day. The goal was her sixth straight successful penalty kick of her career, also marking her fourth goal of the year and 23rd of her career.

The Tigers continued to fight for the equalizer, with Gabbi Ceballos, Bailey and Hermannsdottir all creating chances. Hermannsdottir took a free kick at the top of the box that Tennessee keeper Cayden Norris just got a hand on to stop the shot.



LSU defender Jocelyn Ollivierre also took a strong attempt in the 82nd minute that was saved by Norris.

Despite the Tigers strong efforts in the final minutes to equalize, they ultimately came up short and Tennessee finished with their 2-1 scoreline.

The Tigers outshot the Vols in the second half 11-7 in the second half compared to 2-8 in the first half. Bailey and Hermannsdottir both finished the match with two shots on goal each, while Scheving finished the day with two saves, moving her total to 13 on the year.

