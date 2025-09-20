LSU Outlasts Cal in Five-Set Thriller to Close West Coast Swing

LOS ANGELES – LSU (7-4) capped its weekend at the Galen Center with a hard-fought 3-2 (25-27, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13) victory over Cal (3-6) on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers leaned on a dominant defensive performance at the net, finishing with a season-high 16.0 blocks, marking their fourth double-digit block effort of the year and second of the weekend.

LSU’s defense proved decisive in a match where both teams battled for momentum. The Tigers limited Cal to a .162 hitting percentage on 59 kills, while outpacing the Golden Bears in blocking (16.0-9.0). LSU finished the day hitting .169 with 56 kills, four aces, and 62 digs. Cal countered with seven aces and 65 digs, but the Tigers prevailed by claiming the fifth set in a back-and-forth finish that featured 12 ties and five lead changes.

Junior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson once again led the charge, notching her sixth double-double of the season and second of the weekend. Robinson tallied 20 kills, added 13 digs, and recorded a season-best four blocks, along with one ace.

Senior outside hitter Nia Washington delivered another all-around effort, producing her third double-double of the season with 14 kills and 12 digs. Washington also served two of LSU’s four aces. Middle blocker Jessica Jones remained a force at the net, registering 10 kills on an efficient .360 hitting percentage and matching right side Tireh Smith with a match-high seven blocks.

The Tigers’ setting duo fueled the balanced attack. Setter Lauren Brooker recorded her first double-double in the Purple and Gold and 12th of her career overall, dishing out 25 assists and adding 11 digs to go with an ace. Freshman setter Takyla Brown chipped in 14 assists and nine digs, keeping the LSU offense steady throughout the five-set battle.

Set 1

After five early ties, Cal held a 15-10 advantage that led to an LSU timeout. The Tigers climbed back into the set and grabbed a late 25-24 lead after fighting off four set points, but Cal went on to win the stanza, 27-25.

Set 2

LSU came out on fire in the second set, using a 5-0 run to build a 7-2 lead, forcing Cal to take a timeout. The Tigers stretched their lead back to six points, including at 21-15, but the Bears kept chipping away at the lead, using a 4-0 run to trim their deficit to 21-19. LSU called a timeout to regroup and closed the set on a 4-2 run to tie the match with a 25-21 set win. LSU, which never trailed in the set, held Cal to a .086 hitting percentage behind four blocks. Robinson dominated the set with nine kills, an ace and a solo block.

Set 3

Cal called a timeout down 13-7 to stop a 4-0 run by LSU. The Bears scored six of the following seven points out of the break, but the Tigers shook back with another four unanswered points to push their margin back to five at 18-13. The Golden Bears responded again, coming within two points at 19-17, but the Bayou Bengals closed out the set with a 6-2 run to win the set, 25-19. For the third consecutive set, LSU had four blocks, and Cal hit -.030 in the set. A trio of Tigers in Jones, Robinson and Washington had three kills, and Smith had three blocks.

Set 4

The fourth set featured seven ties and four lead changes before LSU called a timeout with Cal leading 15-12 and on a 5-1 run. The Bears kept the Tigers’ offense at bay for most of the set and led 21-17 when LSU used its final timeout of the set. Cal did not let off the gas, however, and forced a fifth set with a 25-19 win.

Set 5

LSU led 8-6 and was on a 3-0 run when the teams switched sides, but Cal regained the lead at 9-8 with a 3-0 run of its own. The clubs exchanged points for five ties before Robinson’s kill gave LSU a 14-13 lead, and a combo block by Robinson and freshman middle blocker Sanaa Donaie ended the match at 15-13.

Up Next

LSU begins SEC play on the road with matches at Oklahoma and Arkansas on Sept. 26 and Sept. 28, respectively.

