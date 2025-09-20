When Bauer Sharp walked into LSU’s football facility for the first time, he already felt like he’d come full circle. A native of Alabama, Sharp started his college career at Southeastern Louisiana, just 45 minutes down the road in Hammond. Three years, one position change, and a stop at Oklahoma later, he found himself back in Louisiana, ready to close his college career in purple and gold.

Across the locker room sat Jack Pyburn, who had taken a completely different route to the same destination. A Jacksonville, Fla., native, Pyburn had spent three seasons at the University of Florida, carving out his role on the defensive line before deciding he needed a fresh start. He wanted to find a system that would give him the chance to grow into the kind of defensive end he knew he could become.

Two transfers. Two different backgrounds. Yet almost instantly, they found themselves drawn together, discovering that despite their contrasting paths, they had more in common than either expected.

“Me and Jack are the same person on opposite sides of the ball,” Sharp said, grinning as he tried to explain their bond. “We get a lot of meathead stereotypes – we like to be loud, we like to bring the juice. If I had long hair, I’d just be a skinny version of Jack.”

For Sharp, the road back to Louisiana was full of turns. Coming out of high school, he had just one scholarship offer – to play quarterback at Southeastern. He admits now that he didn’t have much of a plan at the time, but he leaned on faith and gave it everything he had. By his second year, the coaches asked him to make the switch to tight end, a decision that changed his career.

“I had no idea what I was doing,” he said. “I trusted the Lord and just went there. I started making plays I didn’t even know I could make, and schools started hitting me up.”

That success drew interest from bigger programs, and Sharp made the move to Oklahoma. But as much as he appreciated the experience, something didn’t click. He wanted to be back in Louisiana, closer to the place where he’d first begun to grow as a player and as a person.

“Ultimately, I just didn’t feel peace,” he said. “I felt peace coming back here. And now, being 45 minutes down the road from where I started, it’s the right place for me.”

Pyburn’s decision to leave Florida came from a different perspective. After three years in Gainesville, he realized he wanted more from his game. He began looking for a defense that would allow him to be more aggressive, to use his strengths as a pass rusher, and to work under coaches who could elevate his game.

“I kind of got wrapped into a mind frame that I was a certain kind of player and not a full-dimensional player,” he explained. “I wanted a scheme that was more attack-oriented, that would allow me to rush the passer. LSU just fit.”

What made the fit even easier were his ties to the program and the state. His stepmom is from Louisiana, and as a kid he attended several LSU games in Tiger Stadium. The atmosphere left an impression, and when the opportunity came to transfer, it felt like a natural choice.

“LSU was probably my second favorite team as a kid,” he said. “When I came here, it just felt like home.”

That sense of belonging extended beyond the field. Both Pyburn and Sharp arrived in January, joining a large group of new players who had to quickly build chemistry. It might have been a challenge on paper, but in reality, it didn’t take long for bonds to form.

“I’ve known these dudes for six months, but it feels like I’ve known them for five years,” Sharp said. “Me, the Weeks boys, Pyburn, Nussmeier, Trey’Dez Green, Kenzel Kelly, Josh Thompson – we just clicked. It’s been a blessing.”

Pyburn saw it the same way, pointing to how quickly the roster became a close-knit unit.

“The closer the team and the more you care about each other as family, the better the team’s going to be,” he said. “This group has done a really good job of that. When things get tough, you don’t turn on each other. You play for each other.”

Sharp and Pyburn’s friendship grew out of that same environment. Both are known for their energy and volume, never shy about speaking up in practice or keeping things loose in the locker room. Their personalities are magnetic, and it didn’t take long for teammates to recognize them as two of the most vocal leaders on the roster.

“I think people see us as the juice guys,” Sharp said. “We like to be loud, we like to bring energy, and we’re passionate about it. That’s just who we are.”

That passion has extended into how they view LSU’s football culture as a whole. For Sharp, being back in Louisiana has been a reminder of what makes this state’s football unique.

“I think just the Louisiana tradition and everything about it – the food, the dancing, the energy, it fits me,” he said. “It’s awesome.”

For Pyburn, the adjustment has been less about culture and more about appreciation. He talks about the people first, how quickly he felt welcomed by the fan base and community.

“The food down here is tremendous, but overall, it’s just the people,” he said. “They’ve embraced me and lifted me up. I can’t thank the LSU fan base enough for that.”

Football, of course, remains the main reason they’re here, and both players credit the program for helping them grow on and off the field. Sharp talks about how the staff prepares players for life beyond the game.

“This football program just has many traces that make me more of a man,” he said. “Off the field, it’s about being a husband one day, and being a dad. These coaches prepare me for that, too.”

Pyburn highlights the coaching staff that drew him here in the first place. Working under defensive coordinator Blake Baker and edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples has already helped him refine his skills, while sessions with Dr. Amber Selking, the team’s mental performance coach, have sharpened his mindset.

“I’ve really tapped into the mental edge with Dr. Selking,” he said. “And I’m surrounded by people who do things the right way. That makes me better on the field and off it.”

Both also understand what it means to finish their careers in the SEC, and they don’t take it lightly.

“There’s no conference better than the SEC,” Pyburn said. “If you want to play the best ball in the country, you come play in this league. To play for a program like LSU, with the fan base and the culture, it’s exactly what I wanted.”

For Sharp, it’s about perspective. From a single scholarship offer at Southeastern to finishing his career at LSU, he knows the journey hasn’t been a straight line, but it’s led him exactly where he was meant to be.

“It’s been a blessing, for sure,” he said. “It’s truly amazing to end here. I know I’m in the right spot.”

Different backgrounds brought Sharp and Pyburn to Baton Rouge, but the parallels in their stories – seeking fresh starts, finding the right fit, and embracing the culture around them – have made them not just teammates but close friends. Their energy is contagious, their leadership is unmistakable, and their time at LSU is giving them both exactly what they came looking for.

And if you ask them, that’s no coincidence.