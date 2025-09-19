Robinson Reaches 1,000 Career Kills in Loss at No. 19 USC

LOS ANGELES – Junior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson eclipsed the 1,000-career kill milestone Thursday night as LSU dropped a 3-1 (20-25, 28-30, 25-17, 17-25) decision to No. 19 USC at the Galen Center.

With her performance, Robinson became the 24th player in program history to reach the career mark, and the 12th to do it in the rally scoring era. She highlighted the night with her fifth double-double of the season, registering 21 kills, 17 digs and a season-high four blocks for a match-high 23.5 points.

𝕁𝕦𝕣𝕟𝕖𝕖 𝕥𝕠 𝟙𝕂: 𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕥𝕖 ✔️ With her 3rd kill of the match, Jurnee Robinson has reached 1,000 career kills! Robinson becomes the 24th player in program history join the 1,000-kill club and 12th in the rally scoring era. pic.twitter.com/mMWpWnEkT9 — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) September 19, 2025

Despite the setback, LSU (6-3) outperformed USC (7-1) in several statistical categories. The Tigers tallied more points (68.0-64.5), kills (54-47) and digs (67-57) than the Trojans, and recorded their third double-digit blocking effort of the season with 12.0 total blocks. However, a season-low .144 attack percentage proved costly against the nationally ranked Trojans.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones delivered a standout night with a season-high 10 kills and added seven blocks. Setter Takyla Brown recorded her second consecutive double-double, dishing out 23 assists and adding a season-best 10 digs to match libero Laurel Cassidy, who also tallied 10 digs. Setter Lauren Brooker contributed 20 assists to balance the Tigers’ offense.

After dropping a competitive first set, LSU narrowly fell in a back-and-forth second set, 30-28, before surging in the third with a 25-17 win. USC responded in the fourth, limiting the Tigers to just 17 points to close out the match.

Set 1

After Robinson landed her 1,000th career kill, LSU took its first lead of the match at 11-10 off a solo block from Robinson. The Tigers trailed at the media timeout 15-13 and used a timeout amid a Trojan 4-0 run to put the home club ahead, 19-15. LSU trimmed its deficit to 19-17, but another 4-0 run by USC forced LSU to call its final timeout with a 23-17 lead. Although LSU fought off two set points, USC took the opening set, 25-20.

Set 2

LSU jumped out to a 6-3 advantage. USC chipped away at the lead and scored five consecutive points to take a 9-7 lead, and LSU called its first timeout of the set, trailing 11-8. The Tigers pulled within one point at 17-16, but LSU burned its second timeout with USC scoring the following three points to go up 20-16. The Fighting Tigers scored the next four points out of the break to make it a one-point set at 21-20 and again at 24-23. After USC used its final timeout, Robinson and middle blocker Angelina Lee teamed up for a block that tied the set at 24. The clubs exchanged points to four more ties, but USC finished it off with a 30-28 victory.

Set 3

The Tigers held another early lead at 10-6 thanks to a 3-0 run when USC burned a timeout. The run continued after the timeout with another block by right side AC Froehlich, followed by a kill to double the Tigers’ lead, 12-6. LSU kept its foot on the pedal and led 23-17 when the Trojans called their final timeout. It could not stop the Tigers, though, as they capped a 5-0 run to end the set on a block from Jones and Washington, and a service ace from Brooker for a 25-17 win. LSU registered 6.0 blocks in the frame, holding USC to a -.027 hitting percentage. Robinson led the way with five kills, and Jones followed with three kills and five blocks.

Set 4

LSU blew through both of its timeouts with USC ahead 11-3 behind an 8-0 run. LSU trailed by as many as nine points, but a 4-0 scoring run brought the score to 14-9, and trimmed the Trojans’ lead to three points at 18-15. USC rattled off seven of the final nine points, highlighted by four unanswered, to win the set 25-17.

Up Next

LSU will have a rematch against No. 19 USC at 9 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 19.

