LSU Men at No. 9 on Golfweek Coaches Poll for September 19

NORMAN, Okla. – Golfweek Magazine released their second edition of the 2025-26 men’s Bushnell/Golfweek DI Coaches Poll on Friday afternoon, seeing the LSU Tigers move to No. 9 on the national list.

The preseason edition of the coaches’ poll had the Tigers listed at No. 10 in the nation a few weeks back.

The men’s team is fresh off of a 4-1 match play win at the prestigious Jackson T. Stephens Cup this week. LSU also finished first in stroke play during the tournament with three Tigers in the top 10. Sophomore Árni Sveinsson finished second (-5, 72-64-69), junior Noah McWilliams finished T3 (-4, 64-67-75) and senior Matty Dodd-Berry took T7 (-3, 71-69-67).

The Bayou Bengals will continue their fall slate at Solina Golf Club on Monday, September 29, with the two-day Bryan Bros Collegiate.

The full list of rankings from this week’s Golfweek release can be found here.

