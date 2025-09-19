At LSU, defense isn’t just a position group, it’s a legacy – a collection of men whose names remain etched in the lore of Death Valley. A brotherhood that is founded on toughness, grit and physicality. A unit filled with energy, focus and urgency.

For senior edge rusher Patrick Payton, LSU presented a perfect opportunity to not only join a list of legends, but also a touted program that he believed would take him to the next step.

Born in Miami, Fla., Payton was a highly scouted recruit from Miami Northwestern High School. He made first-team All-Dade County his junior year with 17.5 sacks and led the Bulls to the state championship.

After his senior year, Payton committed to Florida State and played four seasons. He was awarded the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, and in his four seasons, he recorded 31.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. After a disappointing outcome to the 2024 season at Florida State, Payton decided to explore his options.

In December, Payton entered the transfer portal in search of a program that would help him progress as a player in his final year of eligibility. LSU did not shy away from the opportunity to acquire a player like Payton and extended him an invitation to visit.

“The portal experience was great,” Payton said. “I wanted to find a new home with great position coaches.”

And so, he traveled to Baton Rouge to explore the culture and prestigious program of LSU Football.

After a few conversations and a tour, Payton knew LSU was the right fit for him.

“I instantly fell in love with it and my mom instantly fell in love, so I knew from Day 1 this is where I was going to commit,” Payton said.

Not only did LSU provide a high level of competition, it also provided the opportunity to showcase his talents in the most feared colosseum on earth, Tiger Stadium.

Kevin Peoples, edge rushers coach at LSU, played a big part in Payton’s commitment. He believed Payton would elevate his game to another level.

When asked about working with Peoples at practice, Payton said, “He’s all about technique” and calls him a “perfectionist” on the field. “From your feet to your hips, to your hands. He makes sure whatever you are doing is perfect.”

The great relationship between the two fuels Payton to get better every day and continue his growth as a player on and off the field.

Along with Peoples, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker played a crucial role in Payton’s decision. Known for his impressive disguised coverages, Baker adding a lengthy and fast edge rusher like Payton helps free up the front seven and force more pressure on the ball behind the line of scrimmage.

Payton describes Baker’s defensive approach as an “aggressive attack,” which allows him to play faster and “use your skill sets to just go.”

At 6’6” and 255 pounds, Payton meets all the criteria for a high-talent edge rusher. His length helps him get his hands on the offensive lineman post-snap, and combined with his speed, makes quarterback pressures look easy. His fast hands and ability to create leverage allow him to impede blocks and attack the ball. He has demonstrated his ability so far this season, contributing to LSU’s defensive masterclass in 2025.

His unselfish play in both the Clemson and Louisiana Tech games created gaps for his teammates and led to key sacks for the Tigers. His run defense has also improved, along with his edge-setting ability and tackling while engaged with blockers.

Payton joins the team with big roles to fill. With Bradyn Swinson and Sai’vion Jones leaving for the NFL after last season, Payton brings veteran leadership and experience to a young defensive front. He is going into this year with the same mindset as the rest of the team. Dominate one day at a time each week to go 1-0.

When asked about his goals for the year, Payton wants to “win a National Championship. We have the pieces everywhere, as well as depth” on both sides of the ball. With the help of his teammates behind him, he strives to continually create havoc in the backfield and give the ball back to the offense.

For the future, Payton is determined to make it to the NFL next year. This has always been his main goal and challenge for himself. With the help of the coaching staff, he believes LSU is the next step to becoming one of the greats.