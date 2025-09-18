As the 2025–2026 women’s basketball season approaches, LSU stands poised to make another deep postseason run. Central to that narrative is returning star Mikaylah Williams, now a seasoned junior guard who has already etched her name in program history and continues to elevate her legacy.

Williams exploded onto the national stage as a freshman in 2023–24, immediately proving herself as one of the brightest young players in the country. She averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while carrying herself with the poise of a veteran.

Her electrifying 42-point outburst against Kent State remains one of the most memorable single-game performances in LSU history and stands as the highest freshman scoring mark in the NCAA era for the program. That breakout year earned her SEC Freshman of the Year honors and a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team, cementing her status as a cornerstone of Kim Mulkey’s roster.

Her sophomore campaign in 2024–25 showcased her evolution into a complete guard. Starting all 37 games, Williams raised her scoring average to 17.3 points while still contributing 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. She became one of the SEC’s most efficient shooters, knocking down nearly 39 percent from beyond the arc and hitting 85.8 percent of her free throws.

Beyond the numbers, she delivered in high-pressure moments: forcing overtime against Stanford, sinking game-sealing three-pointers against Oklahoma, and fueling a comeback on the road at Kentucky. She also led the Tigers in total assists (124), reflecting her ability to balance scoring with playmaking.

That development wasn’t surprising given her background. A top-three recruit nationally coming out of high school, Williams was pursued by every major program in the country. Ultimately, the Shreveport native chose to stay close to home.

“For me staying home was obviously one of the biggest things,” Williams said. “Being a very big family-oriented person made me just want to be close to home but far enough away to be able to grow up.” For her, LSU was the “perfect fit.”

Louisiana itself also factored heavily into her decision.

“I really love Louisiana culture,” Williams explained. “I’ve been out of the country and I think I’ve been to every state there is, but there’s just nothing like Louisiana culture. Being here and coming to LSU and still having that Louisiana culture was important to me.”

Now entering her junior year, Williams isn’t simply a contributor, she is one of the faces of the program. Alongside fellow All-SEC guard Flau’jae Johnson, she forms one of the most dynamic backcourts in the nation. The Tigers strengthened their roster with impact additions as well, most notably South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley, the reigning SEC Sixth Player of the Year.

Forward reinforcements like Amiya Joyner and Kate Koval add balance and depth, giving Mulkey more lineup flexibility than ever. National outlets have noticed – Swish Appeal slotted LSU at No. 4 in its preseason rankings.

After back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Tigers are determined to take the next step and return to the Final Four. Williams’ role in that pursuit is twofold: continue delivering on the court and step into an even larger leadership role off of it.

“At this point in my career the biggest thing is leading,” she said. “Obviously we have a lot of new people, so leading is the biggest thing for me.”

Her approach to leadership mirrors her steady on-court growth. Williams is focusing on efficiency, conditioning and defense as she transitions from star to complete player.

“Trying to be efficient, consistent, in shape, and overall defensively sound is important to me this year,” she explained.

Equally important is the mental side of the game, something Williams openly prioritizes.

“Mental toughness is the biggest thing, it is very overlooked,” she said. “The body goes as far as the mind tells it to, so the tougher you are mentally the further your body will go.”

With veteran guards, impactful transfers, and a roster hungry to push past previous barriers, LSU’s outlook for the 2025–26 season carries immense promise. For Mikaylah Williams, the path ahead is about more than points or accolades. It is about leading her team, raising her game to new heights, and chasing the championship that now seems firmly within reach.