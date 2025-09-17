LSU Gold
Volleyball

Volleyball Sets its Sights to the West

LSU will have a pair of matches against No. 19 USC and one against Cal to end non-conference play.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will conclude its non-conference schedule with three matches at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 18-20.

LSU (6-2) will play two matches against No. 19 USC (6-1) on Big Ten Plus at 9 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 18 and Friday, Sept. 19. The Tigers will end the weekend with a tilt versus Cal (3-4) at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 20. LSU is 1-2 all-time against USC and 0-2 versus Cal.

The Tigers are riding a five-match winning streak that features four sweeps. LSU averages 13.83 kills per set on a .261 hitting percentage, and has 38 aces on the year, while defensively stuffing 2.31 balls per set and digging 12.79 on average to help hold its opponents to a .191 clip.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Week, leads the SEC and ranks No. 4 in Division I volleyball with 5.10 kills per set, and ranks No. 2 in the conference and No. 5 in the nation with 5.64 points per set. Robinson also paces the club with 2.79 digs per set (81 total) and has six aces and 17 blocks on the season. Outside hitter Nia Washington follows with 3.66 kills per set (106 total kills) and entered week four of the season ranked No. 10 in the SEC with 4.34 points per set behind a team-high 11 aces and an additional 14 blocks.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones has been a force in the middle, ranking No. 8 in the SEC with a .402 hitting percentage on 46 kills, and No. 10 with 1.14 blocks per set behind 33 blocks.

Setter Lauren Brooker averages 5.69 assists per set, and setter Takyla Brown averages 5.30 assists per set. Brooker has 10 blocks and nine kills this season, and Brown has two aces and two double-doubles this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

at No. 19 USC

After suffering its first loss of the season against BYU, USC swept Western Michigan in a neutral-site match. The Women of Troy are 4-0 at home this season, in large part to their stifling defense that leads the Big Ten with 3.00 blocks per set and holds its opponents to a .164 hitting percentage.

Opposite hitter Abigail Mullen leads USC with 3.52 kills per set (88 total), and middle blocker Leah Ford ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten with 1.48 blocks per set (31 total). Setter Reese Messer directs the offense with 10.12 assists per set and adds 22 kills and 16 blocks.

LSU and USC will meet for the first time since 1992. In the series, only one match has been played in Los Angeles, which was a 3-1 victory for the Tigers in 1989.

vs. Cal

Cal has dropped its last two matches entering the weekend. The Golden Bears are hitting .156 on 11.12 kills per set, have 38 aces on the season, and average 2.12 blocks per set.

Middle blocker Mikayla Hayden leads Cal with 2.65 kills per set behind a .307 hitting percentage, eight aces, and 1.31 blocks per set (34 total).

LSU is seeking its first victory against Cal. All matches in the series have been on a neutral floor, with the most recent being a 3-1 loss for the Tigers in the 2006 NCAA Tournament.

