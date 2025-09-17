Volleyball Sets its Sights to the West

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will conclude its non-conference schedule with three matches at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 18-20.

LSU (6-2) will play two matches against No. 19 USC (6-1) on Big Ten Plus at 9 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 18 and Friday, Sept. 19. The Tigers will end the weekend with a tilt versus Cal (3-4) at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 20. LSU is 1-2 all-time against USC and 0-2 versus Cal.

The Tigers are riding a five-match winning streak that features four sweeps. LSU averages 13.83 kills per set on a .261 hitting percentage, and has 38 aces on the year, while defensively stuffing 2.31 balls per set and digging 12.79 on average to help hold its opponents to a .191 clip.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Week, leads the SEC and ranks No. 4 in Division I volleyball with 5.10 kills per set, and ranks No. 2 in the conference and No. 5 in the nation with 5.64 points per set. Robinson also paces the club with 2.79 digs per set (81 total) and has six aces and 17 blocks on the season. Outside hitter Nia Washington follows with 3.66 kills per set (106 total kills) and entered week four of the season ranked No. 10 in the SEC with 4.34 points per set behind a team-high 11 aces and an additional 14 blocks.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones has been a force in the middle, ranking No. 8 in the SEC with a .402 hitting percentage on 46 kills, and No. 10 with 1.14 blocks per set behind 33 blocks.

Setter Lauren Brooker averages 5.69 assists per set, and setter Takyla Brown averages 5.30 assists per set. Brooker has 10 blocks and nine kills this season, and Brown has two aces and two double-doubles this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.