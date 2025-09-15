Robinson Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has tabbed Jurnee Robinson as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. The award is the first for the junior outside hitter this season, but fourth in her career.

Robinson has had a hot start to the season and continued to shine this week by leading LSU in sweeps at Notre Dame and at home against in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana. Robinson averaged 5.42 points per set behind 5.17 kills per set on a .375 hitting percentage and added three blocks. After recording 14 kills on a .333 hitting percentage in South Bend, Robinson had a season-high .414 hitting percentage on 17 kills in the weekend finale against Southeastern in Baton Rouge.

Robinson currently leads the SEC with 5.10 kills (148 total) and ranks No. 2 with 5.63 points per set. She is the leading point scorer in the SEC with 163.5 total points in eight matches.

