LSU Football at Ole Miss on Sept. 27 Selected by ABC

The SEC Office on Monday provided an update to the start times and networks that will televise its football games on September 27.

Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2025 season as well as many television network designations. The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.

SEC Football Television Schedule

Saturday, September 27, 2025

11 a.m. CT – Notre Dame at Arkansas, ABC

11:45 a.m. CT – Utah State at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – LSU at Ole Miss, ABC

2:30 p.m. CT – Auburn at Texas A&M, ESPN

3:15 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Mississippi State, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Georgia, ABC

6:30 p.m. CT – UMass at Missouri, ESPNU

6:45 p.m. CT – Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC Network