Gymnast Rheagan Courville Branton, a 23-time All-American, is a member of the 2025 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame induction class and will be formally enshrined on Friday, September 19, at the Manship Theater in downtown Baton Rouge.

The other members of the 2025 class are men’s basketball coach John Brady, who directed the Tigers to the 2006 Final Four; men’s golf coach J. Perry Cole, who guided the Tigers to NCAA national championships in 1940 and 1942; three-time All-SEC men’s basketball guard Ronald Dupree, who helped lead the Tigers to the 2000 NCAA Sweet 16; women’s basketball All-American Cornelia Gayden, the most prolific three-point shooter in school history; and four-time LSU women’s basketball All-American Temeka Johnson, who led the Tigers to Final Fours in 2004 and 2005.

For four unforgettable seasons as an LSU gymnast, Rheagan Courville Branton defined what it meant to wear purple and gold. On Friday, she takes her place among LSU’s all-time greats.

From the moment she joined the team in the fall of 2011 to her final routine in 2015, Courville Branton’s name became synonymous with power, precision, and passion. A two-time NCAA vault national champion and one of the most decorated gymnasts in LSU history, her legacy still inspires the program today.

“I’ve always had a passion for LSU,” she said. “I grew up cheering for every sport; my whole family loved LSU, it was really just in my DNA. It was the school I wanted to represent ever since I was a little kid.

The Baton Rouge native competed in the all-around 53 times in 57 total career meets, amassing 26 all-around titles, the most in program history. She earned a staggering 23 All-American honors and tied the school record with five SEC individual titles. Delivering 110 routines of 9.90 or higher, she collected 95 career individual titles, now tied for third overall in school history, showcasing her excellence across every apparatus.

If there was one skill that defined Courville Branton, it was her signature standing Arabian on the balance beam. While at LSU, she was the only gymnast in the NCAA to perform this skill. The high-difficulty move quickly became her trademark.

“I was always surrounded by amazing coaches that pushed me to be the best. They didn’t let me lose the high skill level that I had,” Courville Branton said.

Her vaulting was nothing short of remarkable. Over her career, she claimed back-to-back NCAA vault national titles and tallied three perfect 10.0s in the event. She finished her career with 29 vault titles and 19 bars titles, records that still rank among the best in program history.

“A special competition for me was always the SEC Championships. It felt so prideful to represent the SEC, and it was always something we looked forward to,” Courville Branton said. “The year I got a 10.0 on vault was a really exciting competition.”

In 2013, she recorded the first 10.0 of her career at the SEC Championships. She also took home the all-around, vault, and beam titles at the event that year, becoming the first LSU gymnast in history to win three titles in a single SEC Championships.

Beyond her gymnastics, Courville Branton was recognized for her passion and leadership. She received two Central Region Gymnast of the Year awards and earned two Scholastic All-America honors while pursuing her degree in sport administration.

“There was a time where I would go watch gymnastics, and there was no one in the stands. Seeing the crowds double and triple in my four years, and just to see that evolution happen in real time, was really fulfilling. It was exciting to see people excited about the sport I love so much,” she said.

Since graduating, she has stayed connected as a sales rep for GK Elite, helping design LSU’s custom leotards.

“It is a creative outlet for me, and it’s a team that I’m passionate about, so it is the perfect little combination,” said Courville Branton. “If I can’t physically be wearing the leotard, it is cool being able to see my designs come to life during the gymnastics meets.”

Outside of her career, she embraces her most important role, being a mom and wife.

“I am a wife to the most amazing husband, James,” Courville Branton said. “Now we have two boys who are my entire job and life, which is amazing and so fulfilling.”

Being inducted into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame is more than a personal milestone; it’s also a moment to share with her family.

“I get to show my sons, they get to be there,” she explained. “My husband didn’t know me during that time, so this is cool for him to be able to be a part of such a big part of my career as well. They didn’t know me then, but they get to see a recap of the best parts of my career, which is so cool.”

From competing in the PMAC to designing the leotards that today’s team wears, her journey has come full circle. Her career was a turning point for LSU Gymnastics as the program started to draw record crowds and make its mark on the national stage. She was instrumental in that rise through her outstanding gymnastics and passion that became part of LSU’s lasting legacy.

“That’s what I love about LSU is that they always are celebrating their past because they know how important that is to their future,” Courville Branton said. “They are always thinking about you, always supporting you, and always celebrating you. Being part of LSU’s legacy really does feel like the highest honor.”

This Hall of Fame induction is more than a title for her. It’s a reminder of dreams accomplished, a celebration of family, and proof that with heart and dedication, anything is possible, both inside the gym and beyond.

“It feels like a storybook ending to the most amazing career that I could have imagined,” Courville Branton said.