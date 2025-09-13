Secondary Tallies Five INTs; LSU Defeats Florida, 20-10

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s secondary tallied five interceptions off Florida QB DJ Lagway to help the No. 3 Tigers secure the 20-10 victory on Saturday night in the SEC opener.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier went 15-27 for 220 yards and one touchdown and one interception. Aaron Anderson led the team in receiving with four catches for 75 yards, while Caden Durham finished the night with 93 yards on 15 carries. Defensively, linebacker Dahvon Keys led the unit in tackles with 14, but it was all about the secondary, who tallied five interceptions (Spears x2, Cooley, Pickett).

“(Lagway) was never settled in the pocket,” said head coach Brian Kelly postgame. “There was great pressure. Most of those picks were out of rhythm throws. That was the game plan.”

With the win, the Tigers improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play. They will return to action next Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT against Southeastern in Death Valley.

Game Recap

LSU possessed the football to start the game, but went three-and-out, gaining just six yards in the opening drive.

On the Gators’ third play of their opening possession, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was ejected for targeting, which moved the ball passed midfield. However, on third-and-8 from the LSU 27, cornerback Mansoor Delane generated pressure off the edge to force a hurried throw and a stop. Placekicker Trey Smack would convert on a 45-yard field goal to make it 3-0 Florida with 11:34 to play in the first quarter.

On 3rd-and-10 from the LSU 43, DJ Lagway’s pass was intercepted by sophomore DaShawn Spears, giving LSU a much needed takeaway with 6:01 to play in the first quarter. Nussmeier and the offense, however, were unable to take advantage as the Tigers went three-and-out in quick fashion.

LSU punter Grant Chadwick pinned Florida deep into their own territory thanks to a phenomenal open field tackle by sophomore PJ Woodland. On 3rd-and-3 from the UF 13, Lagway found Jadan Baugh for an 87-yard touchdown pass, but it was called back due to holding. Nothing else happened on the drive and the Gators were forced to punt.

After a poor punt, giving the Tigers great field position at their the UF 44-yard line, Nussmeier and the offense continued to fight for every yard and take advantage. Damian Ramos came on to kick a 47-yard field goal, which was GOOD. LSU and Florida were tied at 3 at the 14:56 mark of the second quarter. It culminated a 6-play drive, spanning just 14 yards, taking two minutes and 49 seconds off the clock.

Nussmeier and the offense were able to give LSU its first lead with a 76-yard drive, spanning 10 plays, culminating in a 23-yard touchdown strike to Zavion Thomas over the middle of the field. The Tigers jumped in front 10-3 with 7:37 to play in the first half.

LSU’s defense continued to generate pressure, but Lagway recognized most of them, being able to dink and dunk and spread the field. The Florida offense responded with a touchdown drive of their own as Lagway found Aiden Mizell for a 10-yard score on 3rd-and-9. The game went back to being tied, this time at 10, with 3:25 to play in the first half.

On 3rd-and-7 from the UF 40, safety AJ Haucly intercepted Lagway at midfield and returned it back to the UF 40. LSU regained possession with 28 ticks to play in the first half. Ramos’ 45-yard field goal attempt was GOOD, giving the Tigers the lead back, 13-10, as the half expired.

LSU’s defense opened the second half with a stop as edge rusher Patrick Peyton and linebacker Davhon Keys combined for a sack on Lagway for a loss of nine yards, bringing the ball back to the UF 46. LSU took over at their own 15 after the punt.

Blake Baker and the LSU defense extended the Tigers’ lead as Dashawn Spears reeled in his second pick of the night, taking this one the distance for a 58-yard touchdown to give LSU the 20-10 advantage with 8:18 to play in the third quarter. Tiger Stadium came alive.

With 13:02 to play in the game, the offense secured its biggest play of the game to date with a 65-yard reception from Nussmeier to tight end Bauer Sharp, placing the ball at the Florida 16. It marked career long 65-yard reception for Sharp (previous: 35 at Auburn, 2024).

However, a few plays later, Ju’Juan Johnson fumbled for a 17-yard loss, to bring the ball back to the UF 33. On the next play, Nussmeier threw an interception to Dijon Johnson, halting any momentum the offense previously gained.

With 2:15 to play in the contest, freshman DJ Pickett intercepted Lagway at the LSU 37 to secure the victory. It marked the fifth interception of the night.