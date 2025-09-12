LSU Gold
Football

Preview: Football To Open SEC Play vs. Florida On Saturday Night

by Harrison Valentine | Assistant Director of Strategic Initiatives
Preview

A matchup that always seems to deliver. For the 72nd time, No. 3 LSU (2-0) and Florida (1-1) will meet in primetime on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. ESPN’s Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be on the television broadcast, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio call.

Last week, Blake Baker and the LSU defense put together another elite performance, holding Louisiana Tech to just 154 yards of total offense, where the Bulldogs averaged just 2.9 yards per play. Senior linebacker West Weeks led the unit in tackles with eight, while edge rusher Jack Pyburn recorded five tackles with a half sack.

“It starts at the back end,” said head coach Brian Kelly on where he’s noticed defensive improvements. “Coverability. Tackling. That stands out right away. Our front seven plays well together, it’s well-synched. Having a second gear and being comfortable with Blake’s scheme.”

Offensively, senior receiver Barion Brown flashed with eight receptions for 94 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per catch. It was an offensive showing that, Coach Kelly says, was below the team’s standard, but Brown was definitely key to the Tigers’ 23-7 victory.

“He got the game ball,” Kelly said. “He balled out. That’s Barion Brown and that’s what we expected from him.”

Saturday will also serve as a celebration of a former Tiger legend. Charles Alexander, the first 4,000-yard rusher in SEC history and a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, will have his jersey retired at halftime, becoming the fourth LSU Football Player to have their number memorialized in the south end zone. He joins Billy Cannon, Tommy Casanova and Jerry Stovall.

Affectionately known by LSU fans as “Alexander the Great”, Alexander has been enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame (2012) along with LSU Sports Hall of Fame (1989) and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame (1993). He’s also a member of LSU football’s Team of the Century.

Florida is led by quarterback DJ Lagway, who has thrown for 342 yards and four touchdowns through two weeks of play. On the ground, Jadan Baugh has recorded 197 yards on 27 carries and a score, while Ja’Kobi Jackson has posted 46 yards on 13 carries against Long Island and South Florida. At receiver, Vernell Brown III leads the team with 135 yards on eight catches, while tight end Hayden Hansen has 67 yards and a touchdown on six catches. Eugene Wilson III also has tallied 56 yards and two scores on 12 receptions.

Defensively, linebackers Jaden Robinson and Myles Graham lead the unit in tackles with 13 each. Lineman Brendan Bett has totaled eight tackles, while defensive back Bryce Thornton has totaled six.

“It starts with their quarterback,” Kelly said. “Arm talent is off the charts. But he’s got guys around him. Jadan Baugh is really difficult to defend. He’s physical and got great instincts. And now you complement him with Vernell Brown, who is an electric receiver. From a defensive standpoint, Coach (Ron) Roberts does a really good job with simulating pressures and mixing things up to make it really difficult.”

The all-time series between the two programs is deadlocked at 34-34-3. In the most recent meeting, UF defeated LSU at The Swamp, beating the Tigers 27-16 by way of a 17-6 advantage in the second half.

The game against Florida is sold out with tickets only available on the secondary market. It’s an atmosphere that, Coach Kelly says, needs to be vintage Tiger Stadium as conference play kicks off. It will also be the Gold Game and fans are encouraged to Wear GOLD.

“We need to be Death Valley,” Kelly said Monday. “We need to live up to our resume as the toughest place to play in the country. It’s SEC time. You had your warm up. Now, let’s geaux get it.”

Times of Interest

LSU vs. Florida
September 13, 2025 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ABC
• Gold Game

Saturday, September 13
7 a.m. – Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
8 a.m. Marty & McGee Show live from the Quad
9 a.m. SEC Nation live from the Quad
9:15 a.m. LSU coach Brian Kelly appears on SEC Nation
9:30 a.m. – LSU SportShop open
12:30 p.m. – LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. – PMAC open to public
1:30 p.m. – Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
1:30 p.m. – Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers performs at Bud Light Fan Zone
2 p.m. – L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
3:30 p.m. – Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
4:10 p.m. – LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:12 p.m. – LSU Spirit Squad walks down Victory Hill –
4:22 pm – TAF Oaks Members March Down Victory Hill
4:23 pm – Mardi Gras Mike float drives down Victory Hill
4:24 pm – Ford Truck drives down Victory Hill
4:25 pm – Mike the Tiger with Golf Cart drives down Victory Hill
4:26 pm – LSU Band Marches down Victory Hill
4:30 pm – LSU Arrives at Victory Hill
4:30 p.m. – LSU Game Day pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:30 p.m. – All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:32 pm – LSU walks down Victory Hill
4:35 p.m. – LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:40 p.m. – LSU Band performance in PMAC
5 p.m. – LSU Band arrives in Tiger Stadium
6 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:28 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:32 p.m. – Moment of Reflection
6:32:30 p.m. – LSU Alma Mater
6:34:45 p.m. – Moment of Silence –
6:35 p.m. – National Anthem with flyover
6:37 p.m. – LSU departs locker room
6:39 p.m. – LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:40 p.m. – LSU takes the field
6:41 p.m. – Florida takes the field
6:41 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield
6:41 p.m. – Guest Captains presentation
• RB Charles Alexander, OL Robert Dugas, WR Robert Dow
6:44 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida on ABC

In-Game Presentations:
1Q/2nd Timeout: SEC/NCA Champions Recognition
1Q/2Q Break: OLOL Geaux Hero
2Q/1st Timeout: Super Chevy Soldier Salute
2Q/2rd Timeout: Gymnastics SEC Championship Recognition
3Q/1st Timeout: Tiger Girls perform
3Q/2nd Timeout: US Air Force Flyover Crew recognition

Halftime:
LSU band performs
Charles Alexander Jersey Retirement

LSU Game Notes

