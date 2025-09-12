Diamonds are found in the rough, and LSU has been known to cut gems into diamonds throughout the years.

The recruiting trail has highlighted the “star” ranking system, but LSU seemingly ignores these ratings and simply knows who can play. Examples of these underrated players include the two-star Justin Jefferson, walk-on Josh Williams and an unranked transfer Joe Burrow.

Defensive back Ashton Stamps is just another one of these gems ready to shine.

Stamps is a Louisiana native who played at Archbishop Rummel High School in New Orleans. Rummel has produced numerous collegiate athletes, including two LSU standouts in Ja’Marr Chase and Kristian Fulton.

Going into his junior year at Rummel, Stamps was not highly rated. Yet, the New Orleans high schools knew about him and never dared to throw his way. After his junior season ended, Stamps earned five scholarship offers, but none were from LSU.

Stamps decided to attend LSU’s Elite Skills Training Camp, which features talent from all around the country. In the midst of hundreds of recruits showcasing their skills, Stamps stood out in front of everyone and looked like one of the best defensive backs there. Coaches in New Orleans already knew about the rising senior, but now all of the coaches in Louisiana were aware of him.

Stamps was originally a wide receiver at Rummel before making the switch to cornerback. He has incredible ball skills and pairs them with a rare athletic fluidity. His long arms also help him excel in man coverage and lock down his matchup. Stamps’ intangibles are a dream for a defensive coordinator, but a nightmare for an offensive coordinator.

After those two days of camp, LSU head coach Brian Kelly and assistant head coach Frank Wilson decided to offer a scholarship to Stamps. Just two weeks later, Stamps committed to the Fighting Tigers.

“I came in under the radar,” Stamps said. “I was a three-star. I was the last offer in my class. So, the confidence may not have been where it’s at now, but I worked my way through it.”

Entering his freshman year in 2023, Stamps had an uphill battle to even see playing time. He also arrived in the summer, unlike many athletes who arrived in January, so he had less time to learn the defensive system. The defensive back room was made up of experienced transfers and unproven young players.

Stamps, however, impressed in fall camp and weekly practices, which helped him climb the depth chart. He got to see the field in 11 games, and even started in four of them.

He recorded 24 tackles and added two pass deflections in his freshman year. The defense struggled at times in defending the pass, but Stamps was one of the bright spots in a rebuilding LSU secondary that over the past two decades has earned the moniker DBU – Defensive Back University.

As the year turned over to 2024, Stamps was one of the few returning members in the secondary. His newfound experience allowed him to be even better, especially in new defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s scheme.

“I just put my head down and went to work, and the game began to slow down,” Stamps explained.

Stamps built upon his freshman year and started in all 13 games as a sophomore. He became a staple in Baker’s defense, and his defensive prowess showed. He improved to 51 tackles and collected 14 pass deflections, which ranked third in the SEC. Stamps had locked down a key role in this revitalized DBU.

“The main thing is confidence,” Stamps explained. “Like in the DB room, we have a lot of confidence. We’ve been out there making plays, so it’s now just expected. The way we work under (LSU secondary) Coach (Corey) Raymond allows us make those plays. We don’t worry about stats, we just go out there and do the work.”

LSU has been able to rebuild DBU by finding experienced and talented defensive backs from across the nation. Underclassmen DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland, as well as veteran transfers Mansoor Delane, A.J. Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley are expected to carry an important role in an evolving secondary this year.

“It’s been important to build relationships with the new players,” Stamps said, “because on the field, you have to be comfortable in speaking to each other so there’s no miscommunication.”

Now, as a junior, Stamps is looking to improve his craft but also to step up as a leader for this exciting defense.

“In order to gain that respect, they got to see you do it the right way,” Stamps said. “So, as I continue to do that, the leadership goes up more and more. The coaches expect me to lead more, and I’m going to work on that.”