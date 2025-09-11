Women's Tennis Announces Fall Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis program has released its 2025-26 fall schedule, featuring a slate of collegiate and professional events, announced today by Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. The Tigers will open the season this month and close with the NCAA Individual Championships in November.

The Tigers begin the month of September at the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Ala., from Sept. 12-14, before heading to Cary, N.C., for the ITA All-American Championships, which feature pre-qualifying rounds on Sept. 20-21 and qualifying rounds on Sept. 22-23.

Competition continues with the ITA Southern Regional Championships in Auburn, Ala., from Oct. 13-17, followed by the TCU Fall Open in Fort Worth, Tx., from Oct. 23-26.

The Bayou Bengals will then return home to host the ITA South Sectionals at the LSU Tennis Complex from Nov. 6-9. The fall slate concludes with the NCAA Individual Championships at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., from Nov. 18-23.

Alongside collegiate competition, the Tigers will appear in a series of ITF professional tournaments.

The schedule includes W75 Templeton and W35 Berkeley from Sept. 22-28, followed by W75 Rancho Santa Fe and W35 San Rafael from Sept. 29-Oct. 5.

The following week features W35 Redding and W100 Edmond from Oct. 6-12, before moving into a stretch with W35 Bakersfield, W100 Macon, and W35 Quebec City from Oct. 13-19. Play continues with the W75 Saguenay, W100 Tyler, W35 Norman, and W15 Hilton Head from Oct. 20-26.

To close, the team will compete in W15 Sumter, W100 Irapuato, and W75 Toronto from Oct. 27-Nov. 2. The professional circuit wraps up with W35 Orlando and W15 Lincoln from Nov. 3-9.

