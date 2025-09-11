For LSU soccer, the anchors of the team have been a center back duo that only arrived in Baton Rouge last season. Seniors Jazmin Ferguson and Sydney Cheesman quickly became a backbone in the Tigers’ defense, both starting in 20+ matches in their debut season last year, combining for over 3,200 minutes.

Ferguson, now captain of LSU’s 2025 squad, left mid-major East Carolina with dreams to play in the SEC. After a few visits she said there was “no place like Baton Rouge,” and loved the consistent fan base and welcoming community.

Cheesman transferred to LSU after playing at North Carolina for two seasons. She said her decision to transfer to LSU was clear after visiting.

“The atmosphere, fan base and the facilities they have in the SEC in general made it an easy decision,” Cheesman said.

The center back duo quickly developed chemistry both on and off the field.

“It was honestly easy when you have the same goals,” Ferguson said. “Early on, it was clear we both wanted to win games. That made it easy to build chemistry with the same goal in mind.”

Cheesman added, “We have that relationship where we can get on each other during games, but off the field, it’s all positive.”

Ferguson arrived at LSU with an accomplished resume, having earned AAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 as well as receiving Second-Team All-Conference and All-Freshman team nods in 2022. Her natural leadership led her to quickly become a steadying presence on the Tigers’ back line.

“I want to be someone you can come to about whatever, on or off the field,” Ferguson explained. “College soccer is one of the shortest and fastest seasons you’ll ever have, so I want to give my all every single day.”

Cheesman brought several of her own accolades to Baton Rouge. Prior to LSU, she had experience with the U.S. Youth National Team and two years at long-time powerhouse North Carolina, where she helped the Tar Heels post a 20-5-1 record in 2023 and advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. In just her second season with the Tigers, she has showcased her consistency and competitiveness in a leading role.

“I want to be known as a competitor,” Cheesman said. “Someone who just lays it all on the line and hates losing more than they love to win.”

Cheesman is also on the Tigers’ Leadership Council and is responsible for holding the team accountable and upholding team standards.

Together, the duo places emphasis on leaving a legacy defined not just by awards or titles, but by effort and leadership that teammates can lean on.

Both Ferguson and Cheesman immediately became impact players following their transfer to LSU, establishing the pair as reliable contributors on the back line.

Ferguson recorded 1,550 minutes and two goals as a defender in her 2024 LSU debut season. As a captain this season, she’s maintained a consistent presence, starting in every game so far and scoring a goal against UCF in Orlando, Fla.

Cheesman also hit the ground running in her debut season last year, recording a team-high of 1,665 minutes, four assists and All-SEC honors. So far in the 2025 season, she has played a huge role in the Tigers’ strong start.

Off the field, the Tigers have a bond that goes beyond being just teammates. Ferguson shared that the team has developed a tradition of singing and dancing together while they warm up.

Cheesman added, “something just as simple as high-fiving each other before every game” keeps energy up and has turned into a gameday ritual between the two.

The move to LSU has given Cheesman more than just minutes.

“It’s given me a platform to continue my career and hopefully set me up to go play professionally,” she said.

Both defenders were on the 2025 SEC Preseason All-Conference Watch List as the Tigers seek their fifth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The partnership and bond Ferguson and Cheesman share have redefined LSU’s back line. Looking ahead, the duo remains determined to be a foundation in the team’s defense and leave their mark in Baton Rouge as their senior season continues.