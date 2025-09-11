Cross Country Set to Host LSU Invitational on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team returns home for their second meet of the season as they host the LSU XC Invitational at the LSU UREC Field Complex Friday morning.

Friday, September 12th | LSU UREC Field Complex, Baton Rouge, La.

Men’s 2x4K | 8:15 a.m. CT

Women’s 2x3K | 9:00 a.m. CT

Live Results (M) | Live Results (W) | Meet Information

The LSU UREC Field Complex will be the site of the LSU XC Invitational this Friday. The men will start things off at 8:15 a.m. with the 2x4k, while the women will follow them up at 9:00 a.m. with the 2x3k. Fans and visitors are recommended to park in the Levee Lot on Gourrier Drive.

This week’s meet will mark the last of two meets within Louisiana this season. The Tigers will play host to Louisiana-Lafayette, Nicholls State, SE Louisiana and Southern.

Both the men’s and women’s cross-country teams are fresh off of top-three finishes as teams at the Battle for New Orleans.

The women rested a large portion of their team and were still able to finish in third with freshman Micaela Villarreal leading the way. Villarreal finished third overall with a time of 13:40.17, nine seconds away from first in her collegiate opener.

LSU’s men finished second overall with a score of 40 in their first meet of the season. Sophomore Emedy Kiplimo led with a time of 14:29.19 to finish fourth as an individual, while Hugh Carlson, Trenton Sandler and Casey Goetschel all finished in the top 10 as individuals as well.

