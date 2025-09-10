SEC Releases the 2026 Softball Conference Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU softball team will play eight three-game series against Southeastern Conference softball programs, totaling 24 conference games. The conference released its league schedule for the 2026 softball season on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers begin their SEC slate with a series against Tennessee on March 6-8 in Knoxville, Tenn., before their home opening SEC series against Texas A&M on March 13-15 at Tiger Park. Other SEC series coming to Baton Rouge include matchups against Oklahoma (March 27-29), Ole Miss (April 17-19) and Auburn (April 30-May 2).

The other three SEC series on the road for LSU will be at South Carolina (March 20-22), Missouri (April 3-5) and Mississippi State (April 24-26).

The 2026 SEC Tournament will be May 5-9 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

