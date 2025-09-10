Mollie Baker Signs Professional Soccer Contract With Kristianstad

BATON ROUGE – Former Tiger forward Mollie Baker has officially signed her first professional soccer contract with the Kristianstads DFF women’s football team in the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

“We have agreed on a short-term contract until the end of the year with the hope that both parties will want to extend it afterwards. Mollie is being recruited as an offensive addition to our squad and we hope her ability to “threaten from deep” will come into its own in our way of playing,” says KDFF club manager Lovisa Ström.

A native of Gilbert, Arizona, Baker was a key piece to the LSU Soccer program from 2022-24, where she finished out her career after spending two seasons at North Carolina. During her career with the Tigers, Baker tallied nine goals, 13 assists and 143 shots in 62 games played (41 starts).

Baker was a leader for the Tigers on and off the field, as she captained the squad in the 2024 season. She also earned United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Third Team honors in 2023.

“LSU Soccer gave me the platform to play, lead, and truly grow into the player I aspired to be. The SEC challenged me every day to raise my level, but also gave me the freedom to express myself on the field with my style of play,” said Baker.

“Being a part of that environment prepared me for the next level—not only in terms of competition, but also in learning how to carry myself with confidence and authenticity on and off the field. My teammates and staff helped instill self belief and a passion for the game as a community, not just as an individual, which is something I’ll be bringing into my pro career.”

Prior to her collegiate career, Baker was a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team U20 player pool and even played in the 2020 U18 Tri-Continental Cup for the U.S. Youth National Team.

