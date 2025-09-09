Widal Scores Top 10 For LSU Women's Golf At Season-Opening Tournament

BATON ROUGE – Sophomore Josefin Widal posted a top 10 finish for the LSU women’s golf team in the opening event of the fall season in Charleston, South Carolina.

Widal finished T10 in the Cougar Classic at the historic Yeamans Hall Course with a 54-hole total of 3-under par 213. She had rounds of 73-67-70 with a four-birdie effort in Tuesday’s final round.

It was the fourth career top 10 for the native of Sweden.

Widal had 10 birdies over the course of the three rounds and played the last two rounds in 5-under para.

Transfer Francesca Fiorellini just missed the top 10 with a 1-over par final round of 72 to finish her first LSU start in a tie for 12th place at 2-under par 214.

Fiorellini, of Italy, posted rounds of 70-69-72 over the 54-holes for her total.

Widal and Fiorellini’s totals supported the Tigers in the opening event which concluded on a windy day in Charleston which sent a lot of team scores upward.

LSU came home in 8-over par 292 to finish in a three-way tie for sixth place at the end at 2-over 854 (288-274-292).

“I am very happy with what Josefin and Francesca did this tournament,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “We do have some things to work on and we will get back home and get to it preparing for our next tournament.”

LSU would also have a 3-over 74 from Taylor Riley and 5-over par scores from Elsa Svensson and Edit Hertzman.

SEC teams finished 1-2-3 with Ole Miss coming in at 18-under par 834, two shots better than Tennessee at 16-under 836. Florida was third at 9-under par 843. UCF (-4) and Clemson (-3) were the other schools that finished the 54 holes under par.

Marie Madsen of NC State won the individual title by five strokes with a final round of 62 to finish at 15-under par 198.

The LSU women are back in action in their first appearance in the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colorado starting on Monday, Sept. 22.

The Cougar Classic

Charleston, South Carolina – Yeamans Hall Club

Final Team Results (Par 284-852)

1 Ole Miss – 277-275-282 – 834 -18

2 Tennessee – 278-273-287 – 836 -16

3 Florida – 273-284-286 – 843 -9

4 UCF – 282-276-290 – 848 -4

5 Clemson – 280-273-296 – 849 -3

T6 LSU – 288-274-292 – 854 +2

T6 Virginia Tech – 287-279-288 – 854 +2

T6 Charleston – 286-278-290 – 854 +2

9 Auburn – 291-283-281 – 855 +3

10 Furman — 287-282-289 – 858 +6

11 Boston College – 284-279-296 – 859 +7

12 NC State – 298-286-282 – 866 +14

13 Georgia – 301-280-291 – 872 +20

14 Miami – 292-288-294 – 874 +22

15 Maryland – 287-292-297 – 876 +24

16 Penn State – 295-284-298 – 877 +25

17 Yale – 291-296-294 – 881 +29

18 Georgetown – 293-303-304 – 900 +48

Top 5 Individuals (Par 71-213)

1 Marie Madsen, NC State – 69-67-62 – 198 -15

2 Kajsalotta Svarvar, Ole Miss – 70-66-67 – 203 -10

3 Valentine Deion, Virginia Tech – 68-67-69 – 204 -9

4 Katelyn Huber, Florida – 67-70-68 – 205 -8

5 Sofie Engesaeth, Tennessee – 69-67-71 – 207 -6

LSU Scores

T10 Josefin Widal – 73-67-70 – 210 -3

T12 Francesca Fiorellini – 70-69-72 – 211 -2

T34 Taylor Riley – 74-67-74 – 215 +2

T58 Elsa Svensson – 72-72-76 – 220 +7

T58 Edit Hertzman – 73-71-76 – 220 +7