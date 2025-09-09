Tigers Sweep Notre Dame in Inaugural SEC/ACC Showdown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – LSU volleyball continued its winning ways with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-22) sweep over Notre Dame in the inaugural Showdown at the Net between SEC and ACC programs Tuesday night at Purcell Pavilion inside the Joyce Center.

LSU (5-2) extended its winning streak to four matches and improved to 7-2 all-time against Notre Dame (1-3). Behind a balanced attack and stifling defense, LSU hit .235 with 41 kills and registered 11 blocks, marking the second match this season the team has reached double-digit blocks.

Defensively, LSU held Notre Dame to a .143 hitting percentage, the third consecutive opponent the Tigers have kept under the .200 mark.

Outside hitters Jurnee Robinson and Nia Washington spearheaded the Tiger offense. Washington had one of her most complete performances of the season, posting a match-high 18.5 points with 14 kills on a .344 clip, three blocks, and two service aces. Robinson matched her teammate with 14 kills on .333 hitting, while also collecting eight digs and two blocks for 15 points.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones anchored LSU’s frontline, finishing with six blocks, while setter Takyla Brown dished out 16 assists and setter Lauren Brooker added 12.

LSU set the tone early with a 25-20 win in the opening set, and carried momentum into a hard-fought second frame, securing a 25-22 decision. In the third, LSU weathered multiple Notre Dame runs, but Robinson and Washington delivered in clutch moments to close out another 25-22 win and complete the sweep.

Set 1

Notre Dame led 5-2 early, but LSU took its first lead at 8-7 on a 3-0 run and later increased its lead to 16-13 after four unanswered points. The Irish continued to fight and tied the set at 18, but another 3-0 run by LSU, capped by an ace from Washington, forced ND to call its first timeout of the match. The Tigers’ lead grew to 23-18 after consecutive combo blocks from Jones and Robinson, and LSU went on to take the opening frame, 25-20. Robinson hit .333 in the set on six kills and added two blocks, while Washington finished with four kills on nine attacks with no errors for a .444 hitting percentage.

Set 2

LSU led by as many as four points before holding a 15-14 advantage at the media timeout. Notre Dame scored the first two points out of the timeout to take the lead, but LSU responded with four of the following six points to regain a 19-18 edge, encouraging a ND timeout. The Fighting Irish came out on a 3-0 run to grab a 21-19 lead. The Tigers called a timeout and proceeded to take a 23-22 lead on a 4-1 run punctuated with a solo block by Washington, and after a ND timeout, consecutive kills by Washington gave LSU a 25-22 lead. LSU ended the set on a 5-0 run. Washington led the way with four kills and two blocks in the stanza.

Set 3

Notre Dame scored the first four points of the set and led 6-1, but LSU weathered the storm and went on top 12-11 when the Irish signaled for time. The Irish knotted the set four times, including at 20-20, but a kill by Lee and a solo block from Washington put LSU ahead 22-20, forcing an Irish timeout. LSU never relinquished the lead and secured the sweep with a 25-22 win. Washington led the charge with a .500 hitting percentage, achieving six kills on 12 errorless swings and adding one solo block. Robinson followed with five kills, and Lee had four kills.

Up Next

LSU returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with a 2 p.m. CT match against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday, Sept. 14.

