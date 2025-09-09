BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU on Tuesday released its 56-game 2026 baseball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 13, when the Tigers face Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU, the reigning NCAA National Champion, will play more than half of its regular-season schedule – 31 games – against teams that participated in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Starting times for the 2026 SEC games will be determined in the coming months after television schedules and team travel arrangements are finalized.

The deadline for current season ticket holders to submit renewals for the 2026 season is October 1, 2025. Season ticket holders may submit renewals by logging in to their online accounts at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling 225-578-2184 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders can join the 2026 baseball season ticket request list. The 2026 season ticket and parking request lists are available now at www.LSUTIX.net.

2025 National Championship Commemorative Ticket boxes are also available for $50 and may be purchased here: https://directsouvenir.wwlinc.com/Universal/LSUBaseball

The Tigers’ 2026 non-conference schedule is highlighted by a trip to Jacksonville, Fla., where LSU will participate on February 20-22 in the Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic. The Tigers will take on Indiana, Notre Dame and UCF at VyStar Ballpark, home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate begins with a weekend road series at Vanderbilt on March 13. The Tigers will also travel for SEC weekends at Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Georgia.

LSU’s SEC home-opening series begins on March 20 versus Oklahoma. The Tigers will also play host to league foes Kentucky, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Florida.

Dates for some SEC games could change once the league determines its television schedule.

Preparation for the 2026 season is underway, as the Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts. LSU begins its six-week, full-squad fall practice period on Thursday, October 9.

Along with its customary intra-squad scrimmages, LSU will engage in two scrimmages this fall against other schools. The Tigers meet Samford at Noon CT on Sunday, November 2, at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss., and LSU will face Southeastern Louisiana at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 9, at Alumni Field in Hammond, La.

2026 LSU Baseball Schedule (All Times Central and Subject to Change; Home Games in ALL CAPS)

FEBRUARY

13 (Fri.) – MILWAUKEE, 2 p.m.

14 (Sat.) – MILWAUKEE, 1 p.m.

15 (Sun.) – MILWAUKEE, 12 p.m.

16 (Mon.) – KENT STATE, TBD

18 (Wed.) – NICHOLLS, 1 p.m.

20 (Fri.) – Indiana #, 1 p.m.

21 (Sat.) – Notre Dame #, 11 a.m.

22 (Sun.) – UCF #, 2 p.m.

24 (Tue.) – McNEESE, 6:30 p.m.

27 (Fri.) – DARTMOUTH, 6:30 p.m.

28 (Sat.) – NORTHEASTERN, 6 p.m.

MARCH

1 (Sun.) – DARTMOUTH, 1 p.m.

2 (Mon.) – NORTHEASTERN, 6:30 p.m.

4 (Wed.) – at UL Lafayette, TBD

6 (Fri.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 6:30 p.m.

7 (Sat.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 6 p.m.

8 (Sun.) – SACRAMENTO STATE, 1 p.m.

10 (Tue.) – CREIGHTON, 6:30 p.m.

13 (Fri.) – at Vanderbilt, TBD

14 (Sat.) – at Vanderbilt, TBD

15 (Sun.) – at Vanderbilt, TBD

17 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE, 6:30 p.m.

20 (Fri.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD

21 (Sat.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD

22 (Sun.) – OKLAHOMA, TBD

24 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m.

27 (Fri.) – KENTUCKY, TBD

28 (Sat.) – KENTUCKY, TBD

29 (Sun.) – KENTUCKY, TBD

31 (Tue.) – SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m.

APRIL

3 (Fri.) – at Tennessee, TBD

4 (Sat.) – at Tennessee, TBD

5 (Sun.) – at Tennessee, TBD

7 (Tue.) – BETHUNE COOKMAN, 6:30 p.m.

10 (Fri.) – at Ole Miss, TBD

11 (Sat.) – at Ole Miss, TBD

12 (Sun.) – at Ole Miss, TBD

14 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m.

17 (Fri.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD

18 (Sat.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD

19 (Sun.) – TEXAS A&M, TBD

21 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m.

24 (Fri.) – at Mississippi State, TBD

25 (Sat.) – at Mississippi State, TBD

26 (Sun.) – at Mississippi State, TBD

28 (Tue.) – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6:30 p.m.

MAY

1 (Fri.) – SOUTH CAROLINA,TBD

2 (Sat.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD

3 (Sun.) – SOUTH CAROLINA, TBD

5 (Tue.) – TULANE, 6:30 p.m.

8 (Fri.) – at Georgia, TBD

9 (Sat.) – at Georgia, TBD

10 (Sun.) – at Georgia, TBD

14 (Thu.) – FLORIDA, TBD

15 (Fri.) – FLORIDA, TBD

16 (Sat.) – FLORIDA, TBD

19-24 (Tue.-Sun.) – SEC Tournament @ Hoover, Ala.

MAY/JUNE

29-31/1 (Fri.-Mon.) – NCAA Regional @ Campus Sites

5-7/6-8 (Fri.-Mon.) – NCAA Super Regional @ Campus Sites

12-21/22 (Fri.-Mon.) – College World Series @Omaha, Neb.