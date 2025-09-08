BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team travels to South Bend, Ind., to face Notre Dame in the Showdown at the Net SEC-ACC Challenge at 5:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at Purcell Pavilion. ACC Network Extra will stream the match.

LSU secured a weekend sweep at the Flo Hyman Classic in Houston, Texas, after sweeping Omaha, rallying for a five-set victory over San Diego State, and recording a second sweep of the weekend against Houston at the Fertitta Center.

On the season, LSU has averaged 13.57 kills per set on a .249 hitting percentage and has held its opponents to a .199 hitting percentage thanks to 2.26 blocks and 12.43 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has been on a tear early this season, averaging 5.70 points and 5.09 kills per set. Robinson also leads the team with 65 digs and six aces and has 14 blocks on the season. Outside hitter Nia Washington follows with 3.61 kills per set (83 total kills) and also has six aces.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones leads LSU with 1.04 blocks per set on 24 total blocks, and counterpart Angelina Lee has 21 blocks after recording a season-high nine blocks against San Diego State that included a career-best four solo blocks.

Setter Lauren Brooker averages 5.96 assists per set,, and setter Takyla Brown averages 5.14 assists per set. Brooker has 10 blocks and nine kills this season.

LSU is 6-2 all-time against Notre Dame and is on a three-match winning streak. The Tigers have won two of three matches against the Fighting Irish in South Bend, including a sweep on Aug. 30, 2009, which was the last time the two clubs faced each other.

