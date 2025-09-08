at Notre Dame

Notre Dame has played in three five-set matches this season and has dropped the last two versus Villanova (Aug. 31) and Illinois (Sept. 5), with all matches played in South Bend. As a team, ND has a .204 hitting percentage, averaging 11.00 kills and 10.07 assists per set. The Fighting Irish has 2.87 blocks per set and averages 11.93 digs per set.

Outside hitter Morgan Gaerte leads Notre Dame with 5.53 points and 5.00 kills per set and is one of four players with double-digit blocks on the season (10). Gaerte set a school record of 34 kills in the loss against Illinois.  