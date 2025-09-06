LSU Sweeps Houston, Leaves Texas Unblemished

HOUSTON – The LSU volleyball team (4-2) capped an undefeated weekend at the Flo Hyman Classic with a statement win, handing Houston (5-1) its first loss of the season in a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-23, 26-24) Saturday at the Fertitta Center. The victory marks LSU’s third sweep of the year and closes out a perfect 3-0 showing in Houston.

The Tigers tallied 45 kills, nine blocks, and 45 digs, while holding the Cougars to a .167 hitting percentage with no reception errors. LSU also added two service aces in a balanced team performance.

Outside hitter Nia Washington powered the offense with a team-best 17 kills, while also contributing six digs and two blocks. Fellow outside hitter Jurnee Robinson followed closely with 15 kills on a .345 hitting percentage and added six digs, three blocks, and an ace.

At the net, right side Camryn Jeffery and middle blocker Jessica Jones anchored the defense with four blocks apiece. Jeffery also chipped in five kills, including the decisive go-ahead point in the third set that fueled LSU’s comeback to close the match.

Running the offense, setters Lauren Brooker and Takyla Brown distributed 19 and 16 assists, respectively. Libero Laurel Cassidy led the back row with a team-high seven digs.

With the win, LSU leaves Houston unbeaten and riding momentum after three gritty performances.

Set 1

A 6-2 run highlighted by four consecutive points gave LSU an 8-3 lead. Houston clawed back and eventually took a 13-12 lead, but the Tigers held a 15-13 lead at the media timeout behind another 3-0 run. LSU stretched its lead to six points at 21-15 when UH called its first timeout, and the Cougars used their final timeout trailing 24-18 before LSU ultimately took the set, 25-18. Robinson set the tone with six kills and three blocks, including one solo block.

Set 2

Houston forced LSU to take an early timeout with the Tigers trailing 11-7. The visiting team came out of the break on a mission and tied the game at 12, which featured a 5-0 burst and two kills from Washington. Moments later, a solo block for Washington gave LSU a 16-15 advantage and made UH call for time. The Cougars tied the set three more times, but the Tigers never gave up their lead and won the set 25-23, capped by another kill from Washington. Washington dominated the set with nine kills on 14 errorless swings and had one solo block.

Set 3

LSU held on to the second set momentum, pouncing on the Cougars for an 11-6 lead, but found itself clinging to a 15-14 advantage at the media timeout. After the media timeout, Houston took a 22-19 lead thanks to a 6-1 run, but LSU rallied back and closed the set on a 4-0 run, punctuated by kills from right side Camryn Jeffery and Robinson to win the set 26-24. Robinson and Washington split 12 kills evenly, with Robinson hitting .500 in the set.

Up Next

LSU has a quick turnaround as it participates in the Showdown at the Net SEC-ACC Challenge with a 5:30 p.m. CT match against Notre Dame on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.