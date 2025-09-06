Collaboration builds on shared values of excellence, tradition, and impact, marking new era for Tiger Stadium and beyond.

BATON ROUGE — LSU Athletics, through LSU Sports Properties, is proud to announce an expanded multiyear partnership with Venture Global, a leading U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), further strengthening the relationship between the two organizations.

As part of this enhanced agreement, Venture Global will deepen its presence across multiple sports and fan touchpoints. The collaboration will feature new in-venue branding, including logo placement on the 25-yard lines at Tiger Stadium’s historic field, as part of a broader effort to deliver innovative activations and meaningful engagement across LSU Athletics.

The LSU brand is one of the most recognizable and powerful in college athletics. Known for its excellence, tradition, and passionate fan base, LSU Athletics embodies values that extend far beyond competition. This impact is felt not only across Louisiana but nationally and globally, making alignment with LSU Athletics a meaningful opportunity for industry leaders who share the same vision and commitment.

“This partnership with Venture Global is a reflection of how collegiate athletics can evolve through meaningful relationships with industry leaders,” said LSU Athletics Deputy AD Clay Harris. “At LSU, our brand is built on excellence, tradition, and impact — and we are intentional about who we align with. This alignment with Venture Global creates opportunities that benefit our student-athletes and strengthen LSU’s impact across the state and beyond. It’s about more than branding—it’s about building a stronger future through shared values and long-term investment.”

The continued collaboration between LSU Athletics and Venture Global builds upon a shared commitment to Louisiana’s growth, supporting the next generation through education, workforce development, and energy innovation. With Tiger Stadium entering its 101st year, the partnership adds a modern chapter to its storied history while keeping the focus on community impact and the enduring traditions of LSU Athletics.

“Venture Global is honored to further strengthen our relationship with LSU Athletics and the entire LSU community,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “We are proud to make history alongside LSU by supporting this iconic program and Tiger Stadium, which holds a special place in the hearts of so many Louisianans. As we continue to invest in Louisiana’s energy future, we are equally committed to supporting the state’s traditions and strong sense of community. Geaux Tigers!”

This expanded relationship reinforces a mutual vision to drive innovation, community engagement, and economic development in Louisiana. Fans can look forward to new in-stadium activations, elevated game-day experiences, and initiatives that showcase LSU’s tradition of excellence alongside Venture Global’s leadership in energy.