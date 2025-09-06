Defense Dominates To Lift LSU Over Louisiana Tech, 23-7

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s defense held Louisiana Tech to just 154 yards of total offense and seven points to power the No. 3 Tigers over the Bulldogs, 23-7, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Wide receiver Barion Brown received the game ball for the Tigers after catching eight receptions for 94 yards. Senior linebacker West Weeks led the team in tackles with 10 to go along with a sack.

With the win, LSU improves to 2-0 overall. The Tigers will return to Death Valley next Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kick on ABC against No. 13 Florida.

Game Recap

LSU possessed the football to start the game, but would give it right to Louisiana Tech on the fourth play of the game as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s pass, intended for Barion Brown, was underthrown and intercepted by Michael Richard at the Tech 29.

The Tigers would force a three-and-out and Tech’s punt would be a short one, giving LSU great field possession and the ball back at their own 40.

Nussmeier and the offense would go on an eight play drive, spanning 25 yards to bring the ball into field goal range, but Damian Ramos’ 51-yard field goal attempt was wide right, giving the Bulldogs the ball back at their own 34.

LSU’s offense would break the scoring doubt between the two teams with a 7-yard touchdown strike from Nussmeier to Nic Anderson, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 12 seconds to go in the first quarter. It would cap a methodical 98-yard drive, which spanned 11 plays, taking five minutes and 37 seconds off the clock. The scoring drive was set up by a 48-yard run by Zavion Thomas.

The Tigers – after another defensive stop – would add to their lead with a 13-play drive, spanning 85 yards. With a chance to score, however, Nussmeier’s pass to Kyle Parker was dropped to force a field goal. Ramos’ 23-yard attempt would be good, extending LSU’s lead to 10-0 with 6:24 to play in the first half. Two pass interference calls allowed the Tigers to advance into Tech territory.

LSU and Louisiana Tech would head into the locker room for halftime with the Tigers leading, 10-0, behind a sluggish offensive display and another stout defensive effort. LSU had just 195 yards of total offense, while the Bulldogs had just 74.

After coming up empty on their first possession of the second half, Nussmeier and the offense cashed in a six play drive, spanning 33 yards, after getting great field possession thanks to a poor Louisiana Tech punt. The scoring drive culminated in a Caden Durham 3-yard touchdown rush, extending the Tigers’ lead to 17-0 with 1:58 to play in the third quarter.

LSU added to its lead with a 46-yard field goal by Ramos, extending the advantage to 20-0 with 11:14 to play in the contest.

With 4:09 to play, on 3rd-and-17 at the LSU 33, quarterback Blake Baker found Devin Gandy for a 33-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 20-7.

Ramos would extend the Tigers’ lead to 23-7 with 1:55 to play after converting a 19-yard field goal. LSU defeated Louisiana Tech, 23-7 to improve to 2-0 on the season.