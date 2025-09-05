Tiger Stadium Parking, Traffic and Stadium Reminders

BATON ROUGE – LSU opens its 2025 home schedule on Saturday when the No. 3 ranked Tigers host Louisiana Tech in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Fans are reminded to reference LSUsports.net/parking for complete details, policies, maps and more. Additional gameday information – including in-stadium and tailgating policies – can be found at LSUsports.net/gameday.

Here are some reminders for fans in preparation for Saturday’s home-opener:

Tiger Stadium

• Clear Bag Policy | Geaux Safe

It is recommended fans only bring what is necessary into Tiger Stadium. Only clear tote bags smaller than 12” x 6” x 12” will be allowed in Tiger Stadium. Those fans with medical needs bags must enter at Gate 10 or the SW roll gate.

• Express Lanes (No Bags)

Guests that do not bring bags to the stadium will be able to utilize “Express Lanes” which allow for quicker access through the ticket entry process. Express lanes are located at various entrances around the stadium, including: Gates 3, 4, 8, 11/12, 23 and 26.

• Water Bottles and Water Re-fill Stations

Fans are permitted to bring one (1) sealed water bottle (32 ounces or 1 liter) into Tiger Stadium. There are over 20 water re-filling stations located throughout Tiger Stadium.

• Cooling Tents and Cooling Zones

LSU has added 4 cooling tents for fans outside of Tiger Stadium as well as 11 cooling zones throughout the inside of the stadium as well as at Gate 8. The 4 cooling tents are located on the west side (2), south side (1) and on the pad outside of the Maravich Assembly Center.

• Thrown Objects

The throwing of objects onto the field is strictly prohibited and is cause for immediate ejection. Any fan ejected for throwing objects may be subject to additional penalties and possible loss of future tickets to LSU sporting events. LSU will be subject to a fine from the SEC if objects are thrown onto the field.

• Tiger Stadium is Cashless

Tiger Stadium is a cashless venue. There are cash to card machines located throughout Tiger Stadium.

Traffic and Parking

• In-Bound Directions on Waze

LSU Athletics has developed a custom Waze gameday traffic map. The live map on desktop, mobile web browsers or the Waze App provide real time information for traveling to and from campus. LSUsports.net/directions or waze.com/live-map.

• Street Closures

May Street, located between the LSU Lakes off of Dalrymple Drive, will be closed for the 2025 season due to the LSU Lakes Project. In addition, the East Lakeshore underpass will be closed for all of 2025.

• Parking Changes

Due to ongoing campus construction, several adjustments have been made to football parking:

• Touchdown Village 2 / RV Parking

A new LSU Housing project is underway in Touchdown Village 2. RVs previously parked there have been relocated to Alex Box Hall of Fame Lot and Bullpen Lots 408 and 409.

• Old Front Nine Lots Are Now Pay To Park

The Old Front Nine Lots will be paid parking in 2025. The parking spots in the Old Front Nine are sold game-by-game and on a first-come, first-serve basis. The cost to park in the Old Front Nine is $50.

Payment is by credit card and will be taken as fans enter the parking lot. Fans may park in the gravel area and on the grass, just as in years past. The Old Front Nine Lot will open at 7 a.m. on game day. Entry to the Old Front Nine is from Gourrier Drive. Tailgating is still permitted at the Old Front Nine Lots.

• ADA Parking

Paid ADA parking is available on the first floor of the Nicholson Garage. Passes for this area must be purchased in advance here. Free ADA parking is still located in Lot 406 off of Skip Bertman Drive. Shuttles will run from the free ADA lot with drop off near Torchy’s off Nicholson Drive.

Tailgating

• Protecting the Oak Trees

Please help us preserve LSU’s historic oak trees. Tents and tailgate set ups are allowed under the oaks, but trailers and vehicles may not park on the mulch or root zones around the oaks. Any vehicles or trailers parked on mulch or root zones will be asked to move or will be towed. Protecting these trees ensures they remain part of the gameday experience for generations of Tigers.

PMAC Open To Fans

• Free seating in the Maravich Center is available starting five (5) hours prior to kickoff of LSU Football home games. Restrooms are available and college football games will be shown on the main video boards above the court. The Golden Band from Tigerland will perform in the Maravich Center approximately two (2) hours prior to kickoff. The arena will be cleared one (1) hour prior to kickoff.

For more information on LSU football game days, visit LSUsports.net/gameday.