Preview: Football Hosts Louisiana Tech Saturday in Home Opener

BATON ROUGE – No. 3 LSU, on the heels of a big road win, returns to Death Valley on Saturday night for the home opener against in-state opponent Louisiana Tech.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:32 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+ and on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The Fighting Tigers enter the home opener 1-0 after leaving No. 4 Clemson victorious in a primetime showdown. Blake Baker’s defense made quite the first impression, holding Clemson to 0 second half points and 31 total rushing yards, behind standout performances from linebacker Harold Perkins and cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Perkins, who returned to LSU for his senior season, finished Saturday’s contest with five tackles, two QB hurries and one sack, while Delane, in his Tiger debut, finished with two pass breakups, two tackles and an INT. Sophomore corner PJ Woodland also flashed with five tackles and a pass breakup, adding to an LSU secondary that looked awfully polished for Week 1. Linebacker West Weeks also tallied five tackles.

“It didn’t happen overnight,” Kelly said on defensive improvements. “It started in January. It’s the discipline that we have in the program. Our guys bought into it and it carried onto the field. Those guys really trusted what we’ve been telling them.”

Offensively, the Tigers were led by fifth-year senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who finished with 230 yards and a touchdown on 28-for-38 passing. Aaron Anderson led all receivers with six catches for 99 yards. Running back Caden Durham posted 74 yards and a score on 17 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per touch. Tight end Trey’Dez Green scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“He’s an electric playmaker,” Kelly said of Anderson, who led the team in receiving. “He would tell you that there’s more there (to work on). When the lights go on, he’s a different dude. I like his maturity and the growth that he’s showing.”

Louisiana Tech is led by quarterback Trey Kukuk, who passed for 130 yards and a touchdown on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ win over Southeastern. At running back, Clay Thevenin led the team with 61 yards on six carries for a touchdown, averaging 10.2 yards per touch.Tight end Eli Finley led the receivers with four catches for 59 yards, while Omiri Wiggins caught the lone touchdown pass.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by linebacker Kolbe Fields, who finished with a team-leading 13 tackles and a sack. Linebacker Sifa Leota was right behind with 12 tackles and a pass breakup while Mekhi Mason finished with nine tackles, two sacks and a PBU.

“It’s a nameless, faceless opponent every single week,” said linebacker West Weeks. “If we’re going out and playing the No. 1 team in the country or going out and playing whoever, it’s a 1-0 mindset.”

It’s early, but Coach Kelly sees a confident group who trusts their work and preparation. There’s no question that on Saturday, as the Tigers return home to the Cathedral of College Football, it will be a group full of energy and passion.

“Energy and passion are important,” Kelly said. “Just working is not good enough. One of the things that stands out is there’s a lot of passion on the defensive side of the ball. Guys being unselfish.”

Tickets together for the home opener against Louisiana Tech are sold out. Fans are reminded to reference LSUsports.net/parking for complete details, policies, maps and more. Additional gameday information – including in-stadium and tailgating policies – can be found at LSUsports.net/gameday.