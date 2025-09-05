LSU Women's Golf Team Ranked No. 7 In First 2025-26 Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team, making final preparations for its first trip of the 2025-26 wraparound season, received a No. 7 ranking in the inaugural Mizuno/WGCA Coaches Poll.
The Tigers open the fall portion of the season on Monday at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, West Virginia.
LSU earlier in the preseason was posted at No. 8 in the Golf Channel and Golfweek preseason polls.
Stanford is No. 1 with Oregon, Texas, Southern Cal, Arizona State and Texas A&M ranked in front of LSU.
The next poll will be on Friday, Sept. 26.
Here is the complete Mizuno/WGCA Coaches Poll:
Rank, University (First Place Votes)/Points
1 Sanford (19)/475
2 Oregon/431/
3 Texas/412
4 Southern Cal/411
5 Arizona State/362
6 Texas A&M/344
7 LSU/326
8 Arkansas/314
9 Duke/307
10 Northwestern/306
11 Wake Forest/297
12 South Carolina/290
13 Florida/236
14 Vanderbilt/216
15 Ohio State/196
16 Florida State/179
17 North Carolina/173
T18 Auburn/163
T18 Virginia/163
20 Mississippi/120
21 Mississippi State/83
22 Oklahoma State/78
23 Arizona/61
24 UCLA/57
25 TCU/48
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State (43), Tennessee (19), Clemson (12), Pepperdine (8), SMU (7), Kansas (7), California (6), UNLV (6), Iowa State (5), Houston (4), Baylor (3), Eastern Michigan (3), Central Florida (3), Kent State (1).