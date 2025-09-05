For Bernard Gooden, football has always been more than a game, it’s been part of his identity from the very beginning. Growing up in Montgomery, Ala., he was surrounded by the sport from the time he could remember. His father played football, and the entire household carried a love for the game.

“With my dad being a player, and being in a household that loved watching football, it shaped me to be where I’m at today,” Gooden said.

That foundation carried him into high school, though the road wasn’t easy. He didn’t receive his first college offer until his senior year, a late start that left him feeling nervous about his future and whether the game he had poured so much into would truly take him anywhere.

On top of that, he was part of the COVID-era recruiting class.

“A lot of people didn’t get looked at,” he explained. “It was hard to feel seen.”

For players like Gooden, who relied on exposure late in their high school careers, the timing couldn’t have been more challenging. It wasn’t just about proving he could play, it was about finding a way to get noticed in a recruiting world that had suddenly gone quiet.

Still, Gooden pressed forward, beginning his college career at Wake Forest in 2021. Despite the excitement of reaching that level, he spent the 2021 season on the sideline without seeing the field, and he played in a back-up role in 2022.

Hoping for a fresh start, he transferred to South Florida, and after having to sit out the 2023 season, he finally broke through in 2024, starting 11 games and earning Honorable Mention All-AAC recognition. He recorded 35 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The years of waiting made his eventual breakthrough even more meaningful, but they also gave him perspective. With his final season of college eligibility approaching, Gooden knew he had to make a decision.

Scouts were noticing him, and the question became how he wanted to finish his career. For Gooden, the answer was clear: take the biggest stage possible.

“I was already going into my fifth year,” he explained. “It was my last chance, and I wanted to go big or go home. And what better place to do that than at LSU, in the SEC?”

The transition from USF to LSU wasn’t just about football. It was also about finding a new home.

“Really, it’s the people that make LSU,” Gooden said. “People are so welcoming. Overall, everyone feels like family here, and that makes me feel more at home.”

Still, it took a few moments for him to realize exactly what playing at LSU meant. One of those moments came in the film room while sitting with his position coach, Kyle Williams, an LSU All-American and 13-year NFL veteran.

“Hearing Kyle talk and being coached by someone like that really made me realize that I was truly surrounded by greatness,” Gooden said.

Adjusting to LSU could have been overwhelming, but Gooden insists that his teammates and coaches made it a seamless process.

“My teammates are wonderful, and they’re what made it easiest coming down here,” he said. “If I ever needed help or needed anything, even down to the staff, literally everybody, has been there.”

Now, as a fifth-year senior, Gooden’s mindset is sharper than ever.

“I feel like my game has gotten better overall,” he said. “I feel more advanced.”

Gooden doesn’t view his challenging path with bitterness. Even the toughest moments, from sitting out seasons to transferring schools, shaped him into the player and person he is today.

“Things can be difficult,” he said. “But in those moments, I see it more as a blessing that I’m here.”

Bernard Gooden’s story is one marked by early setbacks, doubt, and long stretches of waiting. From questioning whether he’d ever get his chance, to navigating multiple transfers, nothing about his path has been easy.

Yet through it all, he’s held onto his work ethic and the belief that the right moment would come if he stayed the course. He’s not just chasing a championship at LSU, he’s living proof that perseverance and patience can turn obstacles into stepping stones.