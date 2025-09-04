LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Volleyball

Tigers Sweep Omaha to Open the Flo Hyman Classic

LSU registers its second sweep of the season.

Box Score +0
Tigers Sweep Omaha to Open the Flo Hyman Classic

Related Stories

IN FOCUS: Volleyball Middle Blocker Angelina Lee

IN FOCUS: Volleyball Middle Blocker Angelina Lee

There is a variety of responses to the question, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" For LSU Volleyball’s standout middle blocker, Angelina Lee, the answer was always “astronaut.”
Volleyball Heads to Houston

Volleyball Heads to Houston

LSU opens road schedule with three matches at the Flo Hyman Classic.
Gallery: Volleyball Home Tournament

Gallery: Volleyball Home Tournament