BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU players are listed among the Top 100 College Transfers for the 2026 season by Baseball America magazine.

The list includes LSU junior infielder Trent Caraway (No. 30), sophomore left-handed pitcher Danny Lachenmayer (No. 32), senior first baseman Zach Yorke (No. 34), junior left-handed pitcher Santiago Garcia (No. 38), junior right-handed pitcher Cooper Moore (No. 48) and senior infielder Seth Dardar (No. 91).

Caraway, a native of Dana Point, Calif., batted .281 (88-for-313) in two seasons (2024-25) at Oregon State with 20 doubles, 14 homers, 57 RBI and 67 runs

He was voted the 2025 NCAA Corvallis Regional Most Outstanding Player, and he hit a total of six home runs in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, marking the most in Oregon State history.

Lachenmayer earned 2025 First-Team All-Summit League honors at North Dakota State, recording nine saves and a 2.37 ERA in 38.0 innings (24 relief appearances) with 18 walks and 56 strikeouts.

The native of Eagan, Minn., logged a season-high seven strikeouts, including four over the final two innings, to help NDSU win the 2025 Summit League Tournament championship game over Oral Roberts.

Yorke played three seasons (2023-25) at Grand Canyon, batting .328 (199-for-606) with 32 doubles, two triples, 32 homers, 157 RBI and 127 runs. The product of Campbell, Calif., holds the Grand Canyon career records for most homers (32) and RBI (157) in the school’s NCAA Division I era.

Yorke started 48 games in 2025 (44 at first base, four at DH), batting .339 (59-for-174) with 10 doubles, one triple, 13 homers, 46 RBI and 36 runs.

Garcia made 22 relief appearances in 2025 at Oregon, posting a 3-0 mark and a 4.18 ERA in 28.0 innings with four saves, 18 walks and 38 strikeouts.

The product of Las Cruces, N.M., pitched the 2024 season at Central Arizona CC, recording a 1-1 mark and 3.04 ERA in 23.2 innings with 38 strikeouts. Garcia was a high school teammate of LSU shortstop Steven Milam at Centennial HS in Las Cruces.

Moore, a Bixby, Okla., native, made 44 career appearances (14 starts) in two seasons (2024-25) at Kansas, recording a 3.98 ERA in 122.0 innings with 32 walks and 116 strikeouts.

He was voted 2025 Second-Team All-Big 12, as he posted a 7-3 mark (14 starts) with a 3.96 ERA in 88.2 innings, recording 19 walks and 85 strikeouts.

Dardar, a product of Mandeville, La., and Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, batted .326 (60-for-184) in 2025 at Kansas State with 18 doubles, 13 homers, 45 RBI and 39 runs.

He was sidelined during the 2024 season due to injury, but played two seasons (2022-23) at Columbia, where in 2023 he hit .299 with 11 doubles, one triple, eight homers and 32 RBI.