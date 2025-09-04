McMakin Named PA Announcer at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – LSU alum Dixon McMakin has been named the new PA announcer for Tiger Stadium. McMakin will take the microphone for the first time in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night LSU hosts Louisiana Tech.

McMakin, who was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2023, will take over the position held by longtime PA announcer Dan Borne’ who announced his retirement from the booth earlier this year. LSU Senior Associate Sports Communications Director and the Voice of Alex Box Stadium, Bill Franques, served as PA announced for the 2024 football season after Borne’ dealt with health issues.

McMakin is a 2009 graduate of LSU and a 2013 alum of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU.

He is currently employed as a financial advisor, insurance broker and lawyer.

McMakin, who turned 39 last month, served last season as the primary announcer for men’s basketball after Borne’ stepped away for the 2024-25 games. He also serves presently as the primary LSU volleyball announcer and has been on the microphone for several seasons as PA announcer for LSU softball.

Borne’ was the voice of LSU football and basketball for 38 years and will be honored at a football game later this season.