Volleyball Heads to Houston

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team begins a stretch of nine road matches over its next 10 contests at the Flo Hyman Classic in Houston, Texas, Sept. 4-6 at the Fertitta Center.

LSU (1-2) will face Omaha (2-0) at 4:30 p.m. CT Thursday, Sept. 4, take on San Diego State (1-1) at 4:30 p.m. CT Friday, Sept. 5, and close the weekend against host Houston (3-0) at 4 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 6. Saturday’s match will stream live on ESPN+.

The Tigers are 19-16 all-time against the tournament field, including a 17-13 mark versus Houston and a 2-3 record against San Diego State. Thursday’s opener will be the first meeting between LSU and Omaha.

LSU is coming off a competitive opening weekend in Baton Rouge, where it swept South Alabama and pushed No. 11 SMU and No. 20 Baylor to five and four sets, respectively. The strong showing earned the Tigers votes in the latest AVCA poll. LSU averaged 13.50 kills, 13.08 assists, 1.67 blocks per set and served 18 aces in the first weekend of the 2025 season.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers last weekend with 5.67 points and 5.17 kills per set. The junior totaled 62 kills, six blocks and three aces, and logged three double-doubles, extending her streak to four dating back to last season. Outside hitter Nia Washington followed with 3.83 kills per set (46 total kills) and added four aces. Washington registered a pair of double-doubles on the weekend and turned in a career-high 18 digs in her first match as an LSU Tiger.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones paced the team with 1.25 blocks per set on 15 total blocks, including two solo blocks, and setters Lauren Brooker (82 assists) and Takyla Brown (46 assists) directed the offense to a .240 hitting percentage.

