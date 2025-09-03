LSU Gold
Volleyball

Volleyball Heads to Houston

LSU opens road schedule with three matches at the Flo Hyman Classic.

Live Stats Match Notes Schedule +0
Volleyball Heads to Houston

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team begins a stretch of nine road matches over its next 10 contests at the Flo Hyman Classic in Houston, Texas, Sept. 4-6 at the Fertitta Center.

LSU (1-2) will face Omaha (2-0) at 4:30 p.m. CT Thursday, Sept. 4, take on San Diego State (1-1) at 4:30 p.m. CT Friday, Sept. 5, and close the weekend against host Houston (3-0) at 4 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 6. Saturday’s match will stream live on ESPN+.

The Tigers are 19-16 all-time against the tournament field, including a 17-13 mark versus Houston and a 2-3 record against San Diego State. Thursday’s opener will be the first meeting between LSU and Omaha.

LSU is coming off a competitive opening weekend in Baton Rouge, where it swept South Alabama and pushed No. 11 SMU and No. 20 Baylor to five and four sets, respectively. The strong showing earned the Tigers votes in the latest AVCA poll. LSU averaged 13.50 kills, 13.08 assists, 1.67 blocks per set and served 18 aces in the first weekend of the 2025 season.  

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers last weekend with 5.67 points and 5.17 kills per set. The junior totaled 62 kills, six blocks and three aces, and logged three double-doubles, extending her streak to four dating back to last season. Outside hitter Nia Washington followed with 3.83 kills per set (46 total kills) and added four aces. Washington registered a pair of double-doubles on the weekend and turned in a career-high 18 digs in her first match as an LSU Tiger.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones paced the team with 1.25 blocks per set on 15 total blocks, including two solo blocks, and setters Lauren Brooker (82 assists) and Takyla Brown (46 assists) directed the offense to a .240 hitting percentage.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Versus Omaha

Omaha opened the season with two sweeps over Milwaukee, averaging 15.33 kills, 14.50 assists, 15.00 digs and 2.17 blocks per set.

Outside hitter Kali Jurgensmeier led the Mavericks with 5.17 kills per set on a .538 hitting percentage, and right side Ella Tiarks and outside hitter Faith Venable both averaged 3.33 kills per set, hitting .485 and .385, respectively.

Versus San Diego State

San Diego State dropped its season opener to Cal, 3-1, but bounced back with a sweep against San Francisco in Berkeley, Calif. The Aztecs averaged 12.57 kills, had 10 aces, and defensively held their opponents to a 0.72 hitting percentage, thanks to 2.00 blocks and 16.00 digs per set.

Outside hitter Ella Schabort was the top attacker last weekend with 3.14 kills per set. Setter Kendall Mairs handed out 7.14 assists per set and added seven kills and 15 digs, while libero Zara Stewart anchored the defense with 27 digs, and outside hitter Madison Corf finished with 20.

LSU has won the last two matches against San Diego State. The last time the two clubs met was in 2013 when the Tigers defeated the Aztecs in five sets in Baton Rouge.

at Houston

Houston recorded three sweeps in Durham, N.C., against FIU, Duke and Bryant. The Cougars averaged 13.11 kills per set on a .310 hitting percentage and 3.33 blocks per set on 30 blocks. UH also logged 20 aces.

Outside hitter Brenya Reid leads the Houston offense with 5.14 kills per set (36 total), hitting .318, and has three aces. Middle blockers Kellen Morin and Barakat Rahmon, and outside hitter Avery Shimaitis registered 15, 14 and 10 blocks, respectively, and setter Lottie Scully averaged 9.44 assists per set (89 total).

LSU and Houston last met in 2022, where the Cougars defeated the Tigers 3-1 in Baton Rouge, snapping a three-match losing streak in the series. LSU will play at Houston for the first time since 2019, and is on a two-match winning streak when playing the Cougars in Houston.

