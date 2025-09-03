JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Peak Events, LLC, announced on Wednesday the field for the third annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic at VyStar Ballpark on Feb. 20-22, 2026. The participating teams include reigning College World Series champion LSU, as well as UCF, Indiana, and Notre Dame.

“This year’s event is shaping up to be the best one yet, with four top teams, including the defending national champs,” said Nathan Wooldridge, Peak Events vice president. “In addition, a newly renovated VyStar Ballpark, which has become one of the top ballparks in the country and a premier early-season destination for some of college baseball’s best teams.

“We appreciate the partnership with the Jacksonville JumboShrimp and the Live Like Lou Foundation in helping us continue to raise the profile of this event and to expand the impact of the Live Like Lou Jax Classic across college baseball and the ALS community.”

The 2026 Live Like Lou Jax Classic will feature two games per day, with each team playing one game a day in a round-robin format over the three-day event.

The schedule features:

Friday, Feb. 20: LSU vs. Indiana, 2 p.m. ET; UCF vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 21: Notre Dame vs. LSU, Noon ET; UCF vs. Indiana, 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 22: Indiana vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m. ET; LSU vs. UCF, 3 p.m. ET

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time and subject to change.

Tickets can be purchased on a per-day basis or as a weekend package in select seating sections. Both reserved and general admission options are available at www.peak.events. On the same site, fans traveling to Jacksonville can also find discounted hotel rates. Plus, all-inclusive packages are available, including lodging, game tickets, and in-stadium hospitality.

All six games of the Live Like Lou Jax Classic are set to be broadcast exclusively via D1Baseball.com.

Follow the Live Like Lou Jax Classic on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook at @LLL_JaxCBC to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

“We have enjoyed a fantastic environment at each of the previous two Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classics,” said Harold Craw, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager. “We look forward to the huge base of college baseball fans throughout the area seeing another set of four great teams take the field at VyStar Ballpark. Thank you to Peak Events, LLC, for helping to continue this exciting event, and we cannot wait to create another excellent experience for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

“This tournament is about more than baseball—it’s about coming together to create awareness of ALS and support families facing Lou Gehrig’s disease,” said Wendy Faust, executive director of the Live Like Lou Foundation. “We look forward to rallying these teams, their supporters, and the Jacksonville community to honor Lou Gehrig’s legacy and make a real impact in and for the ALS community.”

About the Live Like Lou Foundation:

Named after Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, the Live Like Lou Foundation is a national nonprofit with a vision to leave ALS better than we found it. Inspired by Gehrig’s example of courage, determination, and gratitude, Live Like Lou supports people living with ALS through volunteer service, financial grants, and college scholarships for dependents in ALS families; funds early-career scientists studying ALS; and raises national awareness for Lou Gehrig’s disease. The foundation honors Lou’s legacy as we inspire hope for a world where ALS is no longer fatal. Learn more at livelikelou.org.

About the Jacksonville Jumbo SHRIMP: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins and compete in the International League. The team calls VyStar Ballpark home for baseball, but also hosts a wide variety of additional community-focused events to provide Affordable, Family, FUN to Northeast Florida. Winners of many marketing and sales awards and recognition since the team was rebranded before the 2017 season, the Jumbo Shrimp have continually led the state of Florida in attendance across all minor league professional sports organizations.

About Visit Jacksonville: Visit Jacksonville is a Destinations International-accredited Destination Marketing Organization contracted by the Duval County Tourist Development Council (TDC) to champion the growth of business and leisure tourism in Jacksonville. For a closer look at all there is to see and do in Jacksonville, go to VisitJacksonville.com or contact 800-733-2668.

About Peak Events, LLC:

Peak Events, LLC, a sister company of Peak Sports MGMT, is an event management firm specializing in collegiate sporting events based out of Allen, Texas. Current properties for Peak Events include the Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic, Like Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic, Frisco College Baseball Classic, Round Rock College Baseball Classic, and Discs at the Diamond. Find more info at livelikeloujaxcbc.com or www.peak.events.