Nussmeier Named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE – Senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in LSU’s 17-10 win over No. 4 Clemson, the organization announced on Wednesday.

On Monday, Nussmeier was selected the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. The national honor is the first of his career.

Against Clemson, Nussmeier completed 28-of-38 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for three first downs, the last of which came on LSU’s go-ahead touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter. Nussmeier put the Tigers ahead 17-10 at the 12:18 mark in the fourth quarter when he connected with Trey’Dez Green on an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Nussmeier completed all nine of his passes in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 11 consecutive completions as LSU beat a Top 4 ranked team in a true road game for only the fifth time in program history.

For the game, Nussmeier engineered an LSU offense that tallied 25 first downs, 356 total yards and held possession of the ball for just over 37 minutes, including 21 minutes in the second half. He was sacked only one time.

The win pushed Nussmeier’s record as LSU’s starting quarterback to 11-4 and marked the fourth time in his 15 starts that he’s led the Tigers to a comeback win after trailing in the second half.

2025 LSU Football Honors

Player – Honor(s)

Clemson

QB Garrett Nussmeier – Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, SEC Offensive Player of the Week

CB Mansoor Delane – Bednarik Award National Player of the Week

C Braelin Moore – SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week