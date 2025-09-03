First LSU Women’s Basketball Practice Open To Fans

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will officially begin practice for the upcoming season on Tuesday, September 23 on the main floor of the PMAC. Practice will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT and doors to the PMAC will open at 1.

The first 300 students at the open practice will receive free pizza. Fans planning to attend the open practice will be able to enter the PMAC through the lower southeast and southwest entrances. Fans coming to campus are directed to park in lot 108 on LSU’s campus.

Coach Kim Mulkey returns for her fifth season leading the Tigers after another Elite Eight run last season. LSU returns key players including First-Team All-SEC duo Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. Kailyn Gilbert, an important role player who logged impactful minutes last year, also returns to the loaded backcourt alongside sophomore Jada Richard, who will look to build on her strong freshman season.

LSU brought in a trio of transfers. The Tigers added the gem of the offseason recruiting cycle in MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina and two post players, Amiya Joyner from East Carolina and Kate Koval from Notre Dame.

LSU will put the No. 1 recruiting class on display this season with Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage, and Grace Knox. LSU’s class was unanimously ranked No. 1 across all the different recruiting services. All four signees were five-star recruits who rank as high as the top-24. LSU would add Meghan Yarnevich in May to round out the freshman class for the 2025-26 season.

Fans are also encouraged to join the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, to support the Tigers on and off the court.

The Tigers will host two exhibition games which will be open to the public at the end of October to prepare for the season. LSU will face Mississippi College on Oct. 23 and Langston on Oct. 30. LSU’s season opener will be Nov. 4 at home against Houston Christian.