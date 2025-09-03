Delane Selected as Bednarik Award National Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE – Cornerback Mansoor Delane has been selected as the Bednarik Award National Player of the Week for his performance in LSU’s 17-10 win over No. 4 Clemson on Saturday.

Delane, in his first game as a Tiger after transferring from Virginia Tech, tallied two tackles, an interception and broke up two other passes in helping the LSU defense to one of its best performances against a Top 10 opponent. The win marked the fifth time in program history that LSU beat a Top 4 ranked team in a true road game.

Delane intercepted a Clemson pass on the LSU 46-yard line in the third quarter and then broke up a pass on fourth-and-5 at the LSU 33-yard line with just over nine minutes remaining in the contest.

In his LSU debut, Delane played 55 defensive snaps, allowing only one catch in eight targets.

LSU’s defense limited Clemson to only 13 first downs, 261 total yards, including just 31 on the ground. Clemson also went just 3-of-13 on third-down opportunities and only converted two of its four fourth down attempts.

It marked only the fifth time since 2016 a Clemson offense was limited to fewer than 50 rushing yards.

In addition, the 10 total points were the fewest by Clemson in a home game since they scored six against Georgia Tech in 2014.

Delane joins quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with national honors for the Tigers following the win over Clemson. Nussmeier earned Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, hosting Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.