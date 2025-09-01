Nussmeier, Moore Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and center Braelin Moore picked up SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday for their effort in LSU’s 17-10 win over No. 4 Clemson on Saturday.

Nussmeier was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, while Moore earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week recognition. The honor is the third for Nussmeier, who claimed the weekly award last year for his play in wins over UCLA and Ole Mis.

Against Clemson, Nussmeier completed 28-of-38 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in leading the Tigers to the comeback road win. Nussmeier also rushed for a pair of first downs. Nussmeier completed his final 11 passes of the game, including all nine in the fourth quarter as the Tigers rallied from a 10-3 halftime deficit to beat a Top 4-ranked team in a true road game for only the fifth time in program history.

With the score tied at 10-10, Nussmeier connected with tight end Trey’Dez Green for an 8-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to put LSU up for good, 17-10. It was the fourth time in Nussmeier’s career the senior led LSU to a victory after either trailing or with the game tied in the fourth quarter.

Moore, in his first game at LSU after transferring from Virginia Tech, was the catalyst for an offensive line that limited Clemson’s highly-touted defensive front to only one sack. LSU’s offensive line, which lost four starters to the NFL Draft last April, featured a new starter at every position from the regular-season finale a year ago.

Moore played all 70 offensive snaps and helped the Tigers to 354 total yards and 25 first downs. LSU maintained possession of the ball for 37 minutes, including 21 in the second half when the Tigers outscored Clemson, 14-0.

LSU opens its 2025 home slate on Saturday when the Tigers host Louisiana Tech (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. in Death Valley. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.