Football Victorious in Season Opener, Defeating No. 4 Clemson, 17-10

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 9 LSU – having dropped its last five openers – traveled to Clemson and came out victorious behind 17 points, 354 yards of total offense and a complete effort from the defense to win, 17-10, on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 230 yards and a touchdown on 28-for-38 passing. Aaron Anderson led all receivers with six catches for 99 yards. Running back Caden Durham posted 74 yards and a score on 17 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per touch. Defensively, linebacker Harold Perkins was everywhere, finishing with five tackles, two QB hurries and a sack. Cornerback Mansoor Delane flashed in his debut with an interception and two pass breakups.

With the win, LSU improves to 1-0 overall. The Tigers will return to Death Valley on Saturday to face Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Game Recap

On the opening play of the game, sophomore running back Caden Durham was almost stopped behind the line of scrimmage, but fought off the tackle and picked up 25 yards to the Clemson 50. However, on third-and-3 from the Clemson 39, Durham ran for no gain to bring on the punting unit. Grant Chadwick’s punt fell into the end zone for a touch back.

Clemson – led by senior QB Cade Klubnick – would go three-and-out as cornerback P.J. Woodland flew off the edge and sacked Klubnick for a loss of 12 yards to the Clemson 10. Nussmeier and LSU would take over at their own 30.

On the first play from scrimmage, Nussmeier found tight end Bauer Sharp, who caught the ball at the 45 but fumbled, forced by Avieon Terrell and recovered by Ricardo Jones. Clemson would take over at the LSU 24, but the Fighting Tiger defense would force a quick stop to bring out placekicker Nolan Hauser, who converted on a 42-yard attempt.

Clemson took an early 3-0 lead with 8:57 to play in the first quarter.

With 40 seconds to go in the first quarter, LSU would take over at their own 16. Nussmeier found junior receiver Aaron Anderson for a gain of 11 and a first down, moving the ball to the LSU 27. The first quarter would come to an end with Clemson still leading, 3-0.

To begin the second quarter, Zavion Thomas – out of the shotgun – found a seam and rushed for a 14-yard pickup to the LSU 40. On second and 2, Nussmeier found Thomas again over the middle for a 19-yard connection to the Clemson 37. Nussmeier would then be sacked for a loss of 12 yards to the Clemson 45. On 3rd-and-21, Nussmeier pitched the ball to sophomore Ju’Juan Johnson for a pickup of 9 to the Clemson 35.

Placekicker Damian Ramos would kick a career-long 52-yard field goal to tie the game at 3 with 10:53 to play in the second quarter.

Klubnick and the Clemson offense would go on to manufacture a methodical 13-play drive, spanning 75 yards and six minutes, highlighted by pass connections of 26 and 21 to Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore respectfully.

On 4th-and-1 at the LSU, 1, running back Adam Randall punched it in for a 1-yard touchdown score to give Clemson the 10-3 advantage with 4:36 remaining in the half.

Before halftime, LSU put together a 12-play, 62-yard drive, which culminated just short of paydirt. On 4th-and-2 from the Clemson 12, LSU sent Ramos back to the bench after a timeout and elected to go for it, but was unsuccessful as Nussmeier’s screen pass to Chris Hilton was caught and stopped for a one-yard loss.

The half ended with Clemson up 10-3.

On 3rd-and-9 – with Klubnick and Clemson’s offense threatening inside LSU territory – Klubnick’s pass to Moore was incomplete, forcing the kicking unit to take the field. Hauser’s 48-yard attempt was wide right for a turnover on downs, keeping the score at 10-3 with 12:47 to play in the third.

LSU would respond in a big way behind Nussmeier, highlights by a completion to Anderson (39 yards), another completion to Anderson (26 yards) and a connection with Kyle Parker (16 yards), culminating in a 2-yard TD rush by Caden Durham.

LSU and Clemson were tied at 10 with 8:59 to play in the third quarter.

Clemson would quickly give it back to LSU as Klubnick’s pass on 2nd-and-10 would be intercepted by Mansoor Delane at the LSU 46.

LSU would drive down to the Clemson 1-yard line thanks to a 28-yard completion to Barion Brown, but the catch would later be called incomplete. Nussmeier’s pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-11 would not connect, forcing another field goal attempt from Ramos from 46 yards out. The field goal was no good.

The Fighting Tigers would respond with an 11-play, 73-yard drive to pull ahead when Nussmeier found Trey’Dez Green on a fade route for an 8-yard touchdown score, giving LSU the 17-10 advantage with 12:18 to play.

With 13 seconds to play – and the game at stake – Klubnick’s pass to Moore fell incomplete, giving LSU’s defense a turnover on downs to clinch a massive victory.