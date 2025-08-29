Preview: Football Travels to No. 4 Clemson For 2025 Season Opener

The wait is over.

A full offseason of work – spanning 248 days – culminates on Saturday night as No. 9 LSU travels to No. 4 Clemson for a primetime, blockbuster showdown in the 2025 season opener.

Kickoff is set for 6:50 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. ESPN’s Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will be on the television call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio call.

The Opening Battle pic.twitter.com/yIuG95kahl — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 27, 2025

LSU enters the season loaded with talent at the skill positions – some new additions and some familiar faces. It all starts with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who returns to Baton Rouge for his fifth and final year under center for the Tigers after throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024. Nussmeier will have no shortage of weapons at his disposal in 2025, headlined by sophomore running back Caden Durham, receivers Chris Hilton, Barion Brown, Nic Anderson, and Aaron Anderson, alongside tight ends Trey’Dez Green and Bauer Sharp.

“This is about depth,” said head coach Brian Kelly on the 2025 roster. “We still have to go out and play and perform, but what’s different is it’s a mature group that has played a lot of football and we’re not going into a game where we can’t handle the moment.”

Defensively, the Tigers are in a great position with linebackers Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks back at full strength. In the secondary, LSU has playmakers all over the field, highlighted by transfer corner Mansoor Delane, safeties A.J. Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley and corners Ashton Stamps and P.J. Woodland. In the trenches, the Tigers are anchored by fifth-year senior defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory and sophomore Dominick McKinley, alongside transfer Bernard Gooden, Gabe Reliford and edge rushers Jack Pyburn and Patrick Payton. It’s a group that, defensive coordinator Blake Baker says, has been a joy to coach.

“We haven’t played a game yet, but this is one of the most fun defenses I’ve ever coached,” Baker said. “It is a group of guys that are all pulling the rope in the same direction.”

The Tigers also return one of the most prolific placekickers in school history in Damian Ramos, who ranks No. 4 on LSU’s all-time scoring list with 308 points by way of 45 made field goals. In the return game, LSU is expected to be more aggressive than years past thanks to blazing speed from guys like Barion Brown, Zavion Thomas and even Aaron Anderson.

Clemson is led by senior quarterback Cade Klubnik, who tallied 3,636 yards and 36 touchdowns, completing 308 of his 486 passes as a junior. On the ground, the Tigers are led by senior Adam Randall and junior Keith Adams Jr., who both saw limited action in 2024. At receiver, Antonio Williams leads the group with 904 yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 receptions, while Bryant Wesco Jr. was second with 708 yards and five touchdown scores with 41 catches.

Defensively, Clemson is stout in the trenches, led by junior ends T.J. Parker and Peter Woods. Last year, linebackers Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz led the team in tackles with 82 a piece. Carter – who moved on to the NFL – earned first team All-ACC honors, while Parker and cornerback Avieon Terrell both earned second team All-ACC recognition. Sophomore Sammy Brown, who recorded 80 tackles and five sacks as a freshman, is expected to replace Carter at weak-side backer.

“Everybody talks about their defensive players in particular, but offensively, Cade Klubnik is a QB who played his best ball at the end of last year,” Kelly said. “A veteran offensive line coming back. Playmakers on the outside. This is going to be a great challenge.”

Here come the Tigers! Buckle Up and Enjoy pic.twitter.com/za95DQxYhN — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 25, 2025

LSU will battle Clemson for the first time since 2019, when the Fighting Tigers defeated Dabo Swinney’s squad 42-25 in the national championship game in New Orleans. LSU leads the all-time series 3-1.

“We’ve been working on this since January,” Kelly said. “After the Baylor win, our bowl game, we went to work on our roster, our process in developing this football team. So when we get to these moments, we have a team that is confident and plays the right way in a hostile environment.”