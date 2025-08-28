Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
The Brian Kelly Show presented by Our Lady of the Lake Health, LSU football’s weekly radio show, will have its 2025 debut with a preseason edition on Thursday, Aug. 21, at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway.