S&D Staff Adds Pace Clark as Recruiting Coordinator/Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Swimming and Diving team has brought in Pace Clark as a recruiting coordinator and assistant coach, LSU Athletics and head coach Rick Bishop announced Thursday.

“We are excited to have Pace join the LSU Swimming and Diving program as our new Recruiting Coordinator and Assistant Coach,” said head coach Rick Bishop. “Pace has a unique understanding of the dedication, work ethic, and resilience needed to achieve at the top of our sport.”

Clark joins the LSU staff following one season as the head coach at Delta State. The Statesmen finished second in the NSISC last season – a season which featured every athlete improving their time in at least one event.

Prior to his time coaching, Clark attended the University of Georgia where he was an SEC Champion, 12-time NCAA All-American, and three-time All-SEC recipient. He was also a member of the All-SEC Academic Team and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Management from Georgia in 2018.

As a professional for Team USA, Clark was a 2012 and 2016 Olympic Trials qualifier, 2016 World Championship Gold Medalist, 2017 USA National Championship Silver Medalist, and member of the 2017 World Championship Team.

Clark’s first coaching role came in 2019 when he spent four years as an assistant coach of the Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club. Following that four-year stint, he took the head coaching position at Delta State.

Clark brings his recruiting expertise to the Tigers in time for the 2025-26 season. “Pace has already exhibited an ability to identify and recruit talented domestic and international level swimmers, and we are confident that he will make an immediate impact on our recruiting of both men and women swimmers,” said head coach Rick Bishop.

“I am thrilled and honored to join the LSU Swimming and Diving team as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator,” said Clark. “Working alongside Coach Bishop, whose coaching experience is transforming the program, is an incredible opportunity. I’m eager to add my passion and experience to the pool deck, learn from his leadership, and help drive the LSU program towards the top of the SEC.”