Rocio Tejedo, Francesca Fiorellini of LSU Earn Preseason A-A Honors From Golfweek

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team – sophomore Rocio Tejedo of Spain and Francesca Fiorellini of Italy – have been named the Golfweek’s 2025-26 Women’s College Golf Preseason All-America teams.

The teams were announced by Golfweek writer Cameron Jourdan on Thursday.

Tejedo is listed as a preseason second team selection, while Fiorellini is on the third team.

Tejedo had a strong freshman campaign leading the team with a 71.49 stroke average with six top five finishes for the Tigers, including a T2 finish in the Southeastern Conference championships. Tejedo is ranked 28th in the latest World Amateur Golf Rankings, updated on Wednesday. She was named a second team A-A by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association and finished her freshman campaign ranked 24th in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings.

Fiorellini transferred to LSU after her freshman campaign at UCLA. She was a second team All-Big Ten selection, competing in 10 tournaments for the Bruins with a 73.9 scoring average. She secured her first college win at the Bruin Wave Invitational by 10 strokes with a score of 9-under par 207. She advanced to the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2024. Fiorellini is ranked 96th in the present World Rankings.

The Tigers will open their 2025-2026 wraparound season on Sept. 8 at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Golfweek preseason All-Americans for the 2025-26 season:

First Team

Anna Davis, Jr., Auburn

Eila Galitsky, So., South Carolina

Megha Ganne., Sr., Stanford

Kary Hollenbaugh, Sr., Ohio State

Jasmine Koo, So., USC

Maria Jose Marin, Jr., Arkansas

Paula Martin Sampedro, Jr., Stanford

Farah O’Keefe, Jr., Texas

Meja Ortengren, So., Stanford

Kiara Romero, Jr., Oregon

Second Team

Vanessa Borovilos, So., Texas A&M

Eunseo Choi, So., Pepperdine

Lauren Kim, Jr., Texas

Mackenzie Lee, Sr., SMU

Rianne Malixi, Fr., Duke

Catherine Park, Sr., USC

Andrea Revuelta, So., Stanford

Patience Rhodes, Jr., Arizona State

Rocio Tejedo, So., LSU

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, So., Oregon

Third Team

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Jr., Texas A&M

Francesca Fiorellini, So., LSU

Grace Kilcrease, Sr., Oklahoma State

Arianna Lau, Fr., Northwestern

Marie Madsen, So., NC State

Avery McCrery, Fr., Duke

Elizabeth Rudisill, Fr., Vanderbilt

Scarlett Schremmer, Fr., Texas A&M

Karen Tsuru, Jr., Oregon

Avery Weed, Jr., Mississippi State