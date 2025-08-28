Rocio Tejedo, Francesca Fiorellini of LSU Earn Preseason A-A Honors From Golfweek
BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team – sophomore Rocio Tejedo of Spain and Francesca Fiorellini of Italy – have been named the Golfweek’s 2025-26 Women’s College Golf Preseason All-America teams.
The teams were announced by Golfweek writer Cameron Jourdan on Thursday.
Tejedo is listed as a preseason second team selection, while Fiorellini is on the third team.
Tejedo had a strong freshman campaign leading the team with a 71.49 stroke average with six top five finishes for the Tigers, including a T2 finish in the Southeastern Conference championships. Tejedo is ranked 28th in the latest World Amateur Golf Rankings, updated on Wednesday. She was named a second team A-A by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association and finished her freshman campaign ranked 24th in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings.
Fiorellini transferred to LSU after her freshman campaign at UCLA. She was a second team All-Big Ten selection, competing in 10 tournaments for the Bruins with a 73.9 scoring average. She secured her first college win at the Bruin Wave Invitational by 10 strokes with a score of 9-under par 207. She advanced to the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2024. Fiorellini is ranked 96th in the present World Rankings.
The Tigers will open their 2025-2026 wraparound season on Sept. 8 at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Golfweek preseason All-Americans for the 2025-26 season:
First Team
Anna Davis, Jr., Auburn
Eila Galitsky, So., South Carolina
Megha Ganne., Sr., Stanford
Kary Hollenbaugh, Sr., Ohio State
Jasmine Koo, So., USC
Maria Jose Marin, Jr., Arkansas
Paula Martin Sampedro, Jr., Stanford
Farah O’Keefe, Jr., Texas
Meja Ortengren, So., Stanford
Kiara Romero, Jr., Oregon
Second Team
Vanessa Borovilos, So., Texas A&M
Eunseo Choi, So., Pepperdine
Lauren Kim, Jr., Texas
Mackenzie Lee, Sr., SMU
Rianne Malixi, Fr., Duke
Catherine Park, Sr., USC
Andrea Revuelta, So., Stanford
Patience Rhodes, Jr., Arizona State
Rocio Tejedo, So., LSU
Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, So., Oregon
Third Team
Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Jr., Texas A&M
Francesca Fiorellini, So., LSU
Grace Kilcrease, Sr., Oklahoma State
Arianna Lau, Fr., Northwestern
Marie Madsen, So., NC State
Avery McCrery, Fr., Duke
Elizabeth Rudisill, Fr., Vanderbilt
Scarlett Schremmer, Fr., Texas A&M
Karen Tsuru, Jr., Oregon
Avery Weed, Jr., Mississippi State